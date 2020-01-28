Cheryl Jacobs Designs is Pleased to Announce the Release of "The Heart Collection"

Double Amethyst Heart Pendant Sterling Silver Filigree Heart Pendant

Silversmith, designer and owner of Cheryl Jacobs Designs is pleased to announce the release of her new sterling silver Limited Edition collection.

"Adornment is extremely powerful and I am thrilled that my collectors feel my pieces express their creativity and spirituality and really mean something to them on a deeper level." ” — Cheryl Jacobs

CUMBERLAND, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silversmith, designer and owner of Cheryl Jacobs Designs is pleased to announce the release of her new sterling silver collection, the limited edition Hearts Collection. Each piece is crafted individually by the designer herself. The Heart Collection will be released on January 29, 2020.Also included in this release are additional sterling silver limited edition pieces in her signature style.Cheryl is known for her ability to work with Natures elements to craft special pieces of jewelry that can tell a story, hold a memory, connect us to our deep beliefs or become a talisman that offers protection or strength.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website CherylJacobsDesigns.com , where the limited pieces are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.Inspired by the belief that Valentine's day is not just about lovers, the Heart Collection was created to reflect a different view. Cheryl would love to see people use the day this year to express their love, appreciation or affection for someone in their lives who doesn't normally receive it. February 14th is the perfect opportunity to remind the people in our lives; the friends, relatives, those we hold close, or even ourselves, just how much they are cherished.The Heart Collection ranges in price from $40 to $180.Cheryl is excited to welcome her collectors to this new limited edition collection.For more information about the Heart Collection, the limited edition designs or for an interview with Cheryl Jacobs, please write to info@cheryljacobsdesigns.com.About Cheryl Jacobs DesignsInitially drawn to fashion, while visiting family Cheryl signed up for a silversmithing class at San Francisco State University and fell in love with making jewelry. After years of creating beautiful and unique pieces, Cheryl has gained an outstanding reputation for original and high quality work in the jewelry industry. Most widely known for her one of a kind asymmetrical earrings, Cheryl is pleased to expand and release her first online-only collection since she began in 1985.Cheryl has been teaching in the North Island College Metal Jewelry Design Program for the past 8 years. She teaches at recreation centers on Vancouver Island, Argentum Jewellery School in Victoria, BC, Metchosin International School of the Arts in Sooke and in the Summer Series Program at Red Deer College, AB, as well as from her home jewelry studio in Cumberland, BC. Her work can be found in galleries across Canada and the United States.CherylJacobsDesigns.com



