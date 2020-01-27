Publisher Releases ‘Heather and the Jabberwocky’ Review PDF in Advance

Heather and the Jabberwocky Book Cover

Book Review Editors Get Free PDF Copies of Novel Called ‘Tantalizing Adventure’

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated 7th novel by Peter Kelton will be released this week in PDF form for Fiction Reviewers in the United States. Publication date is April 7, 2020. Send Email requests for 284-page advance review copies in PDF to:

Synopsis A vengeful stalker tracks lovely Heather mercilessly from Hong Kong to France to Georgia as her artist husband fends off a Mexican drug cartel’s attempts to disrupt their tranquil academic lives. It’s an intelligent fantasy, a daunting mystery and a tantalizing adventure in literary fiction, according to pre-publication reviews.

“Heather and the Jabberwocky” -- An Amorous Journey into the Mythical Antiquity of Now has been heralded as “the perfect example of modern absurd literature where the reader has a grand time trying to solve the mystery.” – Review for Readers’ Favorites by Rabia Tanveer.

“An engaging literary novel with characters that are richly developed and a plot that offers exciting moments for readers, the kind of read for those who are into tightly written and delightful prose and strong imagery.” – Review for Readers’ Favorites by Christian Sia.

Peter Kelton, a retired newsman has critiqued more than 450 novels in a national column and has written seven novels of his own in a unique erudite literary style of adventure, mystery, suspense and satire. He grew up in Texas, served overseas in the US Army and returned to Europe as a foreign correspondent. He currently divides his time between his homes in St. Louis, MO and Querétaro, Mexico. He has ghost written for more than 100 clients and is a top-rated writer for the Upwork Global Inc. free-lance agency. Background includes International News Editor for AMM in the Chilton Division of Capital Cities\ABC Inc. and News Editor for the San Antonio Express-News.

