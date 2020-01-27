Bryan White of Dallas Optimizes Resident Care as Medical Director of Cedar Hill Nursing Home

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Cedar Hill Nursing Home has been a top provider of elderly patient care for decades thanks to the dedicated nurses and caretakers on property and the quality leadership overseeing operation. As Medical Director of Cedar Hill, Bryan White of Dallas ensures each resident receives the highest-quality medical care available in the industry. Bryan White of Dallas has served as Medical Director of Cedar Hill Nursing Home for more than two decades. In this time, he has demonstrated his talent as an outstanding leader and caring medical professional. He’s helmed a number of medical facilities in Texas during his career where he’s implemented new solutions and protocols that improve patients’ health in a variety of ways.At Cedar Hill, Bryan White of Dallas helps the facility continue to offer long-term care in novel ways that earns the nursing home a lot of positive attention and reception. For example, Cedar Hill was recently selected for the 2019 American Leadership Award among all its peers and competitors by the American Institute for Economic Resources (AIER). The AIER conducts business surveys each year along with industry research to identify companies that have achieved demonstrable success in their local business environment and industry category.The companies that make the AIER list have enhanced commitment and contribution through service to their customers and community. Companies of this caliber enhance the consumer driven stature that AIER strives to recognize. Cedar Hill accomplishes this through several specialized offerings and services on property and through its exceptional staff and leaders.Residents of Cedar Hill receive tailored amenities and individualized care, which creates an exciting and inviting atmosphere that is conducive to good health. Residents feel at home under the medical guidance of Bryan White of Dallas and the expert staff at Cedar Hill where tasks like maintenance, house chores, checkups, and cooking is performed on property at no additional cost to residents.On property, residents each gain a generous amount of personal space and dozens of dedicated rooms for activities, dining, social groups, and more. Cozy but spacious lodging giveresidents the comfort of having their own place to call home while enjoying customized services. Bryan White of Dallas ensures that residents are cared for by knowledgeable assisted living caregivers each day.“We strive to deliver only the best care available that is tailored to every resident’s uniqueneeds,” says Bryan White of Dallas. “No one is just another number at our facilities; every resident is treated as an individual and given the respect and attention they deserve.”During his nearly 30-year career, Bryan White of Dallas has become Board Certified in Internal Medicine and invited to be a Diplomate of the Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. In addition, he has received a subspecialty board certification by the ABIM in Hospice and Palliative Medicine.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.