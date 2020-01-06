Bryan White of Dallas Improves Patient Care as Senior Consultant with Dignity Hospice

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Texas, few medical professionals hold as high a reputation or as many key leadership roles in facilities across the state as Bryan White of Dallas . In addition to serving in many management positions where he encourages improved healthcare and advanced solutions, he’s also recently taken on the role of Senior Consultant with Dignity Hospice.Bryan White of Dallas is a firm believer that every individual in his community deserves equal access to top-notch medical care, no matter their individual circumstances. To meet this goal, he has taken on many roles in clinics and facilities across the state, demonstrating his dedicated patient care and his medical expertise.In Texas, he has served for decades in a variety of medical positions including taking on work as a practicing internist in his hometown. Bryan White of Dallas graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine in 1992, and he has been in practice ever since. Over the years, he has become Board Certified in Internal Medicine and today is a Diplomate of the Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Additionally, he’s earned a subspecialty board certification by the ABIM in Hospice and Palliative Medicine.These accreditations prove Bryan White of Dallas enacts positive change in the lives of his elderly patients, focusing in recent years on geriatrics and hospice care. Recognized for his quality work and dedication to improved care, he was asked to serve as Senior Consultant with Texas’ Dignity Hospice.“I’m very honored to be offered the position of Senior Consultant,” says Bryan White of Dallas.“It’s a tremendous responsibility that I believe my unique work experience and medicalschooling have prepared me for. In this role, I can help ensure best practices across the board, including reducing medications that are no longer helpful for patients in end of life care.”In the role of Senior Consultant, Bryan White of Dallas will lead efforts to restructure and streamline the pair of Hospice locations in Dallas and Houston to meet the growing needs of local patients. He was hand-selected for this role after demonstrating superior work as an internist, expert clinical knowledge, and a long history in hospice operations. The team behind the two Dignity Hospice locations are confident in their choice, believing Bryan White of Dallas will help maximize care for their patients seeking end of life care.Dignity Hospice is a part of Dignity Team Health, which is a Texas-based provider of private care, and hospice care for individuals in various stages of need. The group is a unique provider of specialized medical services and often provides hospice care for families who are unable to afford traditional medical bills. They provide extra caregivers where needed and specialized medical equipment to patients based on individualized patient needs. And with Bryan White of Dallas helming as a consultant, they’re certain they can boost their capacity for world-class care to Texas-based patients.



