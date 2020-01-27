Yung Dom Tags Troy Ave & Skippa Da Flippa For The Assist On ‘Count It Up’

Artwork for Yung Dom new single. Yung Dom

Yung Dom is an up and coming artist who hails from Bridgeport, CT. He had a rollercoaster ride in 2019, which included him being shot.

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yung Dom is an up and coming artist who hails from Bridgeport, CT. He had a rollercoaster ride in 2019, which included him being shot and is now all set to release his new song, which he hopes will take the charts by storm.[Bridgeport] dated January 16th, 2020: Yung Dom is a new artist who loves rapping. As of now, he has 3 mixtapes, 2 solo and one joint album with label mate OG Mhad. He is all set to release his new song, which he hopes will get massive love and support from music lovers all over the country. The song also features Atlanta native, ‘Skippa Da Flippa’. ‘Count It Up is a bluegrass type instrumental, infused with hip hop bass & a catchy feel as Yung Dom raps the short chorus.Yung Dom enjoys a close friendship with BSB Records CEO Troy Ave, who he also considers as his true mentor. Troy, too has been very vocal of his friendship with Yung Dom, as he had starred the latter in his video in January last year that had brought Yung to the limelight. That video had raked in a million views, and Yung Dom is hopeful that his new single too will enjoy a similar level of popularity, if not more.Yung Dom was quoted as saying, “I love rapping and have been doing it for quite some time. My life has been one rollercoaster of a ride, and now that I am finally focussing only on my music, I want to make the most of it. I want my music to reach far and wide and appeal to people of all taste and age group.”Yung Dom knows how important it is to make connections in the world of music, and he has been trying his best to network well so that he could get the right exposure and set his singing career on fire. Further, Troy, Yung Dom, and BSB label were spotted at BET Hip Hop Awards back in October, & are likely to be working on a new reality TV show, which is to be based on the endless controversy surrounding Troy’s life.Recently, Troy had an album released, which also featured Yung Dom and so things are likely to roll in the right direction for the young star. Those who would like to know more about this new artist, they should make it a point to visit http://www.yung-dom.com/ About Yung DomYung Dom is an up and coming music artist who is all set to tease his new song ‘Count It Up’. He is looking and hoping for a big release as he is optimistic that his song will be loved by people all over.Contact InformationContact Person:Contact Number:Email-id: bsbrecinfo@gmail.comWebsite: http://www.yung-dom.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yungdom_3 Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/yungdom_3

Yung Dom, Troy Ave, Skippa Da Flippa ‘Count It Up’



