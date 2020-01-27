PSISTORM GAMING ACQUIRED BY AMERICAN ESPORTS

Tony Bansal, Dani Canubas, KJ Garcia, and Tefft Smith Make the Acquisition Official

UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Bethesda, MD, January 27, 2020) American Esports today announced the acquisition of PSISTORM Gaming a premier team competing in StarCraft 2, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm and other games. Founded in 2015, PSISTORM Gaming has achieved both international and domestic acclaim.“We’re excited to embrace PSISTORM Gaming as part of the American Esports family. This acquisition signifies the formal launch of AE Leagues, a division focused on developing leagues for Corporate, Academic Institutions and the Military,” stated Dani Canubas, Founder & CEO.Based in Northern Virginia, PSISTORM Gaming represents a team that has achieved over $400K in tournament earnings with notable players from all over the world including GSL 2017 Champion Gu Miho, and Dreamhack Montreal 2017 Champion TRUE, both from Korea, as well as Jon Snow an American player who is Cheesesadelphia 4 champion.The corporate talent joining American Esports is represented by KJ Garcia, Founder of PSISTORM Gaming. KJ will manage the integration of American Esports PSISTORM Gaming and hold the role of Commissioner overseeing the AE Leagues Division. Tefft Smith, a longtime Senior Litigation Partner, now Of Counsel at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, is a Managing Member of PSISTORM Gaming and an investor in American Exports. Mr. Smith will serve on the American Esports Advisory Board.“PSISTORM Gaming has a strong industry reputation for achievement and upholding the tenets of fair play. I’m confident this acquisition will allow us to take our league to the next level and leverage the history of our success as we define American Esports as an industry leader,” stated KJ Garcia, AE Leagues Commissioner.Founded in 2018, American Esports empowers casual players with the venues, coaching and tournament play, and connects them to a community where they can learn, grow and compete. The Company builds regional esports hubs and develops academic esports programs and gaming centers in high schools and colleges; provides turnkey gaming products and services; and establishes leagues for amateur players competing for institutions, corporations, and the military.Whether for entertainment, competition or to bridge the gap between competitive gaming and education, high school or collegiate, American Esports is committed to providing a lasting and positive impact on the esports industry. www.americanesports.net # # #



