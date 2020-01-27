Kenneth G Rare Coins posts concise five point checklist distilling over 30 years of buying and selling experience in estate jewelry and rare coins

MISHAWAKA, INDIANA, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenneth G Rare Coins and Estate Jewelry today announced the relaunch of the company’s recently redesigned website and the post of a new five point checklist to help consumers safely navigate the complexities of selling their estate jewelry. The checklist can be found on the Insights section of the company’s website at www.kennethgrarecoins.com/insights under the heading “Five Things You Need to Know Before Selling Your Estate Jewelry”.Among the points covered is the suggestion to “Be a Storyteller”. The post makes the point that in the case where there’s a family story that’s been passed down on how or when a relative received a certain piece of jewelry these details can potentially impact the value of the item and the price the seller will be offered.Commenting on the company’s website redesign, the web developers at Precept Partners said, “Because people are increasingly using their mobile devices to answer all kinds of questions we paid special attention to the mobile functionality and usability of the site.”In addition to the newly launched Insights page, the company’s website includes helpful information on selling jewelry, coins, currency and precious metals, wholesale estate appraisal, real-time twenty-four hour spot pricing charts for both gold and silver, as well as buying gold as an investment and the many forms that investment can take including gold bars, gold bullion coins and numismatic coins.About Kenneth G. Rare Coins & Estate Jewelry:Established in 1989, Kenneth G. Rare Coins has grown to become a regional leader recognized for its expertise, fairness and honesty buying and selling gold, silver, diamonds, rare coins, estate jewelry precious stones and other collectibles, with free appraisals. The company’s founder and principal has met the requirements of study for the Gemological Institute of America’s Graduate Diamond program. For store hours and and location details visit www.kennethgrarecoins.com About Precept Partners:Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, health care, education, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby award and many others. More at www.preceptpartners.com



