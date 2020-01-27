Gamers Targeted by Big Retail Company Release

Booming UK streetwear apparel line SikSilk (www.siksilk.com) officially launches its brand in the US market – using professional gamers as its gateway.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booming UK streetwear apparel line SikSilk ( www.siksilk.com ) officially launches its brand in the US market – using professional gamers as its gateway. Pioneers in the influencer marketing arena, masterminds behind the brand engaged Faze Apex of the Faze pro gaming team in its rollout of behind the scenes video showcasing the gaming celebrity draped in the brand while he reveals to viewers all the riveting behind-the-scenes excitement taking place at the Faze mansion in the Hollywood Hills.The YouTube segment – now live - is expected to go viral as Faze Apex’s fanfare share and react to the compelling content. SikSilk opted to target gamers rather than traditional fashion influencers in an innovative approach which sets the tone for what’s the come in the gaming world as gaming professionals become more mainstream.SIKSILK is an athletic, styled combination of sportswear meets street wear with huge inspiration from top athletes around the world along with the uprising street wear culture, which heavily influences most of the youth today. We combine the two styles by including sportswear colours, retro and fresh styles with also bold prints and earthy reclaimed wears. We pride in targeting multiple audiences with something for everyone from different fits to different styles. Our aim as a brand is only to expand and our goal is to become more than just a brand but a lifestyle. We want to create a movement, a movement of youth culture who are out there being active, playing sport, being creative and making a statement in what they wear.We are SIKSILK.#SIKSILK #FOLLOWTHEMOVEMENT

