Sunblocz is the first and only sunscreen that is certified environmentally safe for land and sea

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunblocz is a safe, natural alternative to chemical sunscreens that will revolutionize the sunscreen industry and is now a certified sunscreen product that will help protect the environment.Over 200 sunscreens tested in the last 4 years....no company has obtained certification for a sun protection product to be environmentally safe for land and sea...until now.Protect Land + Sea Certification ensures that a product does NOT contain chemicals known to be environmental pollutants and a hazard to wildlife.“Your product PASSED the Full Screening agreement and is now certified under the Protect Land + Sea Program. Testing was done under various forensic and international certifications (e.g., NELAP/NELAC). The method of analysis for the chemicals is a U.S. EPA Method”Dr. Craig A. DownsExecutive Director, Haereticus Environmental Laboratory https://haereticus-lab.org/olen-results/ As many sunscreens that contain chemicals are being banned from U.S. states and European countries, Sunblocz sunscreen will step in to fill the void. https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/03/health/hawaii-sunscreen-ban/index.html `` Sunblocz Patented -100% Natural formulation will be of tremendous value to people who are not only concerned about the environment but also want to use safe natural, healthy products on themselves and their family’s skin. And it not only offers the highest sun protection factor but also repels bugs.” said Majda Ficko, CEO of Olen Skin Care.Sunblocz sunscreen Protect Land + Sea Certification provides consumers and businesses with a means of identifying ecologically safer products that do not contribute to aquatic and marine pollution.Ever increasing number of global consumer’s are demanding natural ingredients in their personal care products. Sun care products purchasers are chasing down items that are organic sunscreens (mineral-based sunscreens containing titanium dioxide and zinc oxide) and items free from synthetics like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, and homosalate.Surge in user concern is expected to drive growth in Olen Skin Care, Sunblocz sunscreen sales.This product can be found at:mail@olenskincare.comPhone: (877) 494-4313



