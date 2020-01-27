PROCK OPERATIONS™ ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO SALES TEAM

David Mitchum and Salvador Hernandez join the Quarzo Collection team at Prock Operations.

SAINT JAMES, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prock Operations, Inc., is proud to announce the hire of David Mitchum as the new President of Operations for the Quarzo Collection and Salvador Hernandez as the National Sales Manager. Together,they bring decades of experience with leading countertop and specialty surface manufacturers and suppliers.

Mitchum was previously president and general manager of U.S. Marble, a subsidiary of Clio Holdings. As President of Operations for the Quarzo Collection division, he will be responsible for oversight of division direction, sales growth, customer development, and ensuring product excellence.

Hernandez was previously national commercial sales manager for U.S. Marble. As National Sales Manager for the Quarzo Collection division, he will be directly responsible for commercial sales growth objectives and initiatives and will focus on customer satisfaction.

Christopher D. Peters, President of Prock Operations, made the announcement. “The past two years, we’ve focused on expanding our surfacing division through our purchase of Roman Marble and Tiffany Marble. Now we’re excited to add Dave and Sal to our team. Their experience with surfacing products is irreplaceable, and I have long been impressed by their enthusiasm, professionalism, and creativity. They are a perfect fit for the customer-first culture we maintain.”

Prock Operations’ Quarzo Collection™ division is one of the nation’s fastest growing surfacing manufacturers. It offers the beauty of natural stone, engineered for real life. Popular products include vanity tops, solid surface tops, shower pans and walls, and ADA fixtures. They are backed with a limited lifetime warranty.

The Quarzo Collection product line is a quartz replacement made of luxurious engineered stone that beautifully replicates the distinctive warmth and depth of quartz. The Vena Collection is engineered marble inspired by Italy and perfectly tinted and veined to mimic the unique characteristics of natural marble. The Vetro Collection is cultured stone made with at least 65% post-consumer recycled glass.

Prock Operations, Inc., is a manufacturing company headquartered in St. James, Missouri. For nearly 35 years, Prock Operations has supported national and international customers across a wide variety of industries. Their custom products include cabinets, walk-in coolers and freezers, engineered surfacing, display showcases, and more. Prock Operations has manufacturing facilities in St. James, Cuba, and Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Together, they provide nearly a quarter of a million square feet of manufacturing space. Prock Operations proudly manufactures in the USA.

For more information about the Quarzo Collection division, call 800.356-8351 or visit www.quarzosurfaces.com.

Prock Operations is currently looking to acquire additional cultured marble facilities in strategic locations. If interested, contact Chris Peters at 800.356.8351 or cdpeters@prockops.com.



