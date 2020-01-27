First billion cubic meters of gas supplied via TurkStream
Background
TurkStream is an export gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea. Its design capacity is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
Commercial supplies via the gas pipeline commenced on January 1, 2020. On January 8, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a grand opening ceremony for TurkStream in Istanbul.
