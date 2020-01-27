Asharami Energy Offers Young Professionals Exciting Upstream Careers

Asharami Energy Limited has commenced its recruitment exercise aimed at giving young professionals an opportunity to join the leading African upstream Company

Asharami Energy is looking forward to welcoming exceptional talent that will add impetus to our drive towards achieving oil production of 100,000 barrels per day over the next five years.” — Olajumoke Ajayi, Managing Director, Asharami Energy

LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asharami Energy Limited, a Sahara Group Upstream Company has commenced its recruitment exercise aimed at giving young professionals a shot at honing their careers at the leading African Exploration and Production Company.

Asharami Energy is one of Africa’s leading independent E &P players with a diverse portfolio of 9 oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa.

According to Olajumoke Ajayi, Managing Director, Asharami Energy, the Sahara Graduate Upstream Trainee Program has been designed to give brilliant professionals a solid foundation for a promising career in the upstream sector.

Ajayi said the program will give successful candidates exposure to challenging real-life upstream business scenarios in today’s rapidly evolving business environment, mentorship opportunities to shadow seasoned leaders and experts as well as world class training in practical upstream activities that are tailored to their career aspirations.

She said highlights of the program include formal classroom and practical training for one year, career progression opportunities with clear paths and growth plans, cross-function exposure to several aspects of the sector and in-depth training on the soft skills needed to thrive in a structured business environment.

“Asharami Energy is excited about the program and looking forward to welcoming exceptional talent that will add impetus to our drive towards achieving oil production of 100,000 barrels per day over the next five years,” she added.

The current program, among other requirements, features opportunities for individuals with Second Class Upper in their first degrees in Engineering and Geo-sciences.

Some of the beneficiaries of the program expressed delight at their experiences which they summed up as being “a dream come true”.

Adaora Obi-Okoye said: “My experience in Asharami energy has been exceptional, to say the least. It has surely surpassed all my expectations. Asharami Energy has invested in me as an individual. I can honestly say that it goes beyond honing my skills, I see the organization’s genuine interest in my development as an individual, overall.”

“Working with Asharami Energy has been a tremendous experience as I have learnt to push myself beyond my comfort zone to achieve set goals especially in a fast-paced environment. With great support from a team of highly skilled industry experts and opportunities to learn both on the job and in-class training, I have gained mastery of my role, “said Olamide Seyi-Olutayo.

Ifesanmi Tolu-Alao said, “Sahara is not where I work, it’s who I am”. When I saw that mantra for the first time, I thought it was just a nice-sounding phrase, but I soon found out that it was the absolute truth. Being part of Asharami Energy has been a wonderful journey, every day presents a new opportunity for growth and advancement.”

=END=



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.