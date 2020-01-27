Republic of North Macedonia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of North Macedonia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

January 27, 2020

Growth is solid, with strong domestic demand and resilient exports despite the slowdown in global trade. The government has undertaken important reforms in past years to strengthen the economy and support the country’s EU candidacy. To bolster the economy’s resilience to shocks and speed up income convergence, the authorities should rebuild fiscal policy space, re-orient public spending toward investment and continue improving institutions and government efficiency.