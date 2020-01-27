Republic of North Macedonia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of North Macedonia
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
January 27, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Growth is solid, with strong domestic demand and resilient exports despite the slowdown in global trade. The government has undertaken important reforms in past years to strengthen the economy and support the country’s EU candidacy. To bolster the economy’s resilience to shocks and speed up income convergence, the authorities should rebuild fiscal policy space, re-orient public spending toward investment and continue improving institutions and government efficiency.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/24
English
Publication Date:
January 27, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513527925/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MKDEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
75
