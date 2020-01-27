There were 438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,889 in the last 365 days.

Republic of North Macedonia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of North Macedonia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

January 27, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Growth is solid, with strong domestic demand and resilient exports despite the slowdown in global trade. The government has undertaken important reforms in past years to strengthen the economy and support the country’s EU candidacy. To bolster the economy’s resilience to shocks and speed up income convergence, the authorities should rebuild fiscal policy space, re-orient public spending toward investment and continue improving institutions and government efficiency.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/24

English

Publication Date:

January 27, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513527925/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MKDEA2020001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

75

