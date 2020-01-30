Virtual Reality – A Game Changer in Healthcare

SciTech Patent Art (SPA)’s insights from a whitepaper study conducted on Virtual Reality in Healthcare

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once associated with only games and films, Virtual Reality (VR) is becoming a real game changer in healthcare. Some of the pioneering virtual solutions aimed at changing the face of healthcare are Pain Management, Medical Education / Training, Low Vision Treatment, Relaxing Hospitalized Patients, Rehabilitation, Physical Therapy, Mental Health Therapy, Surgical Planning, Robotic Surgery, Patient Education and Disease Awareness.SPA’s white paper identifies key players that have created breakthrough innovations in virtual solutions. ImmersiveTouch, one such key player, provides virtual reality training and surgical simulation to the healthcare industry through multiple platforms. Medical Realities, another key player, deals with a virtual reality system for surgical training by rendering and synchronizing different types of content through its improved graphical user interface. The white paper further identifies potential startups that may come up with interesting applications in the next few years.The white paper also highlights major challenges that hold VR back from being applied on a full-fledged scale in healthcare, such as lack of quality content, expensive and uncomfortable hardware, and training. SciTech Patent Art foresees VR to be a far-reaching technology in the next 10 years with its applications and opportunities in the 3D/4D technology market.About SciTech Patent Art -SciTech Patent Art is an analytics firm specializing in technology research and analytics . We use innovative AI tools and techniques such as deep web search, and other big data analytics to extract insights from patent and scientific literature, product labels, company websites and other types of information.We currently work with large corporations in the US, Japan and Europe. At SPA, we handle a large volume of requests coming from many global Fortune 500 companies. The majority of our clients come to us through references from existing clients, which speaks of the value we deliver to our clients.Our difference lies in the responsiveness we show our clients, the depth of expertise we demonstrate in our work and the attention we pay to detail. Serving our clients over the last 17 years, we have built in-depth expertise in patent search, analysis and landscaping in many business areas. We are well-versed in handling multi-disciplinary projects across various industries such as Oil & Gas, Consumer products, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Automotive and others.



