CDN Solutions Group – Business Trip to Australia – 3rd Feb to 14th March, 2020

SYDNEY, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are glad to share that the CDN Solutions Group is on a business trip to Australia, from 3rd Feb to 14th March 2020. This is going to be the first business trip of the year and 5th consecutive trip to Australia. This trip is nothing else but the result of the success we received from our previous visits in the year 2019.

At CDN Solutions Group, we treat our clients like family so that they can trust us completely and theirs is no communication gap. We are so much involved in making them comfortable with us that we don’t even think before visiting them across boundaries.

In this way, we also find it easy to understand the challenges our clients face and serve them in a better way, being close to them.

Who We Are?

We are a team of experts with years of experience in serving both small and big enterprises with trending IT services in various sectors. Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a leading Software, Web and Mobile App development company in Australia, India, and USA. We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified IT Solutions Provider company delivering customer-centric technology solutions. Innovative web & mobile business strategy, Agile development, Rich design, Protrude marketing ideas, Product lifecycle management, that’s the product and solution metaverse we are creating.

We Provide Solutions Like –

*Custom Software Development

*Web Design and Development

*Mobile App Development / Enterprise Mobility

*Scalable eCommerce & Retail (online shop development)

*Website / Branding / Conversion Optimization

*ERP, LMS, CMS, HRMS Systems

*Digital Health Solutions (eHealth / mHealth)

*Fintech Solutions (Banking and Finance)

*Management Solutions (Hotel, Hospitality, Event, Booking)

*Business Intelligence and Analytics

*Quality Assurance & testing

*Game Design & Development

Latest Technologies We Work on –

*Internet of Things (IoT)

*Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality (AR/VR)

*Artificial Intelligence

*Blockchain

*Cross-Platform

*iBeacons

*Hardware Integration

*Open Source Technologies

*Microsoft Technologies

*Rich Internet Technologies

*Odoo, Laravel, Python, Django, etc

What Are We Expecting From The Trip?

The agenda of our upcoming business travel is to meet new as well as existing clients in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, and Adelaide. We are open to serve enterprises as well as startups with our Innovative Technology Solutions.

Where Could We Meet?

We are available to meet you in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, and Brisbane, in the month of Feb and March. You can let us know your preferred location for our meeting, which could either be your office premises or any other common area.

What’s The Process To Meet?

To meet us, you can Fix a Meeting in advance, and we will meet you on your preferred day at your preferred location. So if you are looking for a business partner in your locality in Australia, don’t waste more time and schedule a meeting now! For further queries, you can refer to CDN Software Solutions portfolio. Write to us at contact@cdnsol.com or get a free quote at – Call us at +61-408-989-495



