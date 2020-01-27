Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Online Trading Platform Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report focuses on the global Online Trading Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Trading Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and South America.

The key players covered in this study
Fidelity
TD Ameritrade
Ally Invest
E*TRADE
Interactive Brokers
Charles
Plus500
Merrill Edge
Huobi Group
MarketAxess
Tradestation
Bitstamp
EToro
BitPay
Eoption
AAX
Octagon Strategy Limited
ErisX
Blockstream
Bitfinex
Tradeweb
DigiFinex
Templum
Unchained Capital
Cezex
SIMEX
GSR
Xena Exchange
Tilde Trading
Kraken

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Commissions
Transaction Fees
Other Related Service Fees
Commissions had the biggest market share of 86% in 2018.
Market segment by Application, split into
Institutional Investors
Retail Investors
Institutional Investors is the greatest segment of Online Trading Platform application, with a share of 67% in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Online Trading Platform Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 South America

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

……Continued

