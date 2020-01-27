Affordable Home for Lower or Middle Income Families

Mehak Jeevan Affordable Housing project is being developed by Mehak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to constructed to cater primarily to needs of low income groups.

GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT IS AFFORDABLE HOUSINGAffordable housing refers to housing units that are affordable by that section of society whose income is below the median household income.ABOUT MEHAK JEEVAN –AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTMehak Infrastructure Private Limited is an approved & registered real estate developer of Uttar Pradesh Government for construction of Affordable Housing Project at Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad known as ‘MEHAK JEEVAN’The residential project is spread over 2.6 acres of land having 412 units in all having three towers (G+13 storeys) comprising of 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK flats ranging from Rs.14.89 lakhs to Rs. 35 lakhs respectively. The construction of the project has been going on in full swing since 2018 and the management intends to give possession of the flats from the year 2020. The project has club, swimming pool, covered and open car parking, park, etc. The construction quality can be viewed by visiting its existing sites at various locations in Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P.BENEFITS OF MEHAK JEEVAN AFFORDABLE HOUSING1. Get Subsidy up to Rs. 2.67/- Lakhs under Pradhan Mantri Awasiya Yojna;2. Stamp Duty exemptions are also available to the flat owners at the time of execution of Sale Deeds in favor of Allottees as per G.O. issued under AFFORDABLE HOUSING YOJNA OF UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENT.WHY CHOOSE MEHAK JEEVAN Mehak Jeevan Affordable Housing project is being developed by M/s Mehak Infrastructure Private Limited (an approved & licensed builder of Uttar Pradesh Government) to construct affordable housing project as per guidelines laid down by it to fulfill dreams of our Hon’ble Prime Minister to fulfill the dream of providing HOUSING FOR ALL by the year 2023.The project will give a chance to the Lower & Middle-Income Groups of the society to avail housing benefits like Subsidy under PRADHAN MANTRI AWAS YOJNA up to Rs. 2.67 lakhs and exemption from payment of stamp duty at the time of execution of Sale Deeds in favor of Allottees.The project is located on NH 58 in Raj Nagar Extension Ghaziabad about 2 km from nearby Rapid Rail Metro Station connecting Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi to Meerut in about 62 minutes running at speed of 160 kms/hr by Semi Speed Train Network. The flats catering to Low & Middle Income Groups having Super Built-up Area ranging from 59.20 sq. meters (637.24 sq ft) to 101.22 sq. meters (1089.56 sq ft.) will have one/two/three bedrooms having up to about 83% cover area/super area ratio compared with the best builder of NCR/India. It has a beautiful entrance and eye-catching landscaping.The Project will have state of the art Club House with Indoor games, hall & Gym, Green Areas with sports activity zones, Parking Space, Provisional Stores, and Power Backup. The park has a pool with deck and changing rooms, banquet hall, walkway, and sit-outs.Mehak Jeevan Project has good connectivity and important places are close by. If you have a dream of living in a lifestyle home that has all the modern amenities then this is the place for you. Book your home today!EASY CONNECTIVITYWith the operation of Rapid Rail Transport System (NCRTC) in about two years' time, you shall be able to reach Anand Vihar, New Delhi in about 12 minutes' time from Mehak Jeevan Project. The Project is also well connected from Elevated Road connecting Kaushambi in about 8 minutes, Hindon Airport in about 10 minutes, Running Metro Station 15 minutes, Eastern Peripheral Expressway 2.5 km, Ghaziabad Railway Station 15 minutes, International Cricket Stadium 10 minutes, City Forest of 175 Acres 5 minutes.PROJECTS SPECIFICATIONSo Mehak Jeevan Affordable Housing certified by the Awas Bandhuo Detailed Project Report (DPR) approved by Awas Bandhu, Uttar Pradesh Government & Layout Plans approved by Ghaziabad Development Authority.o Housing to support the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana;o Subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.o Exemption from payment of Stamp Duty;o Application of Goods & Services Tax @ 1% of sale consideration for flats having carpet area up to 60 sq. meters as per Government of India notification on AFFORDABLE HOUSING SCHEME.o Raj Nagar Extension is the most affordable city of the NCR.o 7 min. drive from Delhi-UP Gate via Elevated road.o A well-planned city with Largest Green Belt of NCR.o Prominent schools & colleges in the nearby areas - Modern School & Delhi Public School.o Assured timely possession with the RERA penalty clause.o Round-the-clock Security.o Multiples and Amusement Park in close vicinity. 1/2/3 BHK quality apartments in a pollution-free environment.o Eco-friendly features of rainwater harvesting.o 24 hours power back-up & water supply.o Each apartment block served by two lifts.o Easy Home loans from banks & financial institutions.o Medical facilities around the clock



