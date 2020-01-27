SystemDomain and PAX8 Partner to provide business Productivity, Infrastructure, continuity, and Security solutions

SystemDomain and Pax8 partnership will offer business productivity, Infrastructure, Continuity and Security Solutions to the clients.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SystemDomain , Inc., a Chicago based leading global information technology and consulting services company and PAX8 a leader in cloud distribution, today announce a reseller partnership agreement.SystemDomain has partnered with cloud distribution partner, Pax8. This partnership will allow SystemDomain to provide its customers the quick and easy technical support, access to top Microsoft products, and simplify its internal administration procedures about selling these products.Our focus with this partnership is going to be providing end to end business solutions focused around the functionality and security of Microsoft’s productivity solutions.“I look forward to SystemDomain and Pax8 bringing customers simple and safe business communication for years to come.” said Logan Ridenour, Sr. Microsoft Advisor, PAX8.“This partnership creates a superior customer experience and augments our product portfolio in software solutions for business productivity, infrastructure continuity, and security”, said, Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc.SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, and Mobile.SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in a cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, and Public Sector Solutions.Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India” SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017. Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence AwardsTop 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018.One planet 2019 Gold Award as Company of Year in Cloud SaaS ProductsCyber Security, Digital, Cloud, and Data Analytics are its primary focus areas providing unparalleled solutions and services to build the business around our comprehensive products and services portfolio. The strategic partnerships allow SystemDomain to offer the products and services at very competitive pricing to our clients. Our partnership empowers with exceptional resources that distinguish our offering from the competition.About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective servicesOur determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success. Visit http://www.systemdomaininc.com for more information.About PAX8Pax8 is the leader in cloud distribution. As a born in the cloud company, Pax8 empowers businesses to capitalize on the $1 trillion cloud opportunity and achieve more with cloud. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre-and-post sales support, Pax8 simplifies cloud buying, improves operational efficiency, and lowers customer acquisition cost.Pax8 is a proven, award-winning disruptor in the market, earning accolades like NexGen’s Best in Show two years in a row, Biggest Buzz at IT Nation, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Vendor, Best in Show at two consecutive XChange conferences, HTG’s Rookie of the Year.Visit http://www.pax8.com for more information.



