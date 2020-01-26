THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020

One Minutes (Unlimited) Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 943 – Never Again Education Act, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Natural Resources/Education and Labor) H.R. 5671 – Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2020 (Rep. Garamendi – Financial Services) H.R. 4704 – Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act, as amended (Rep. McAdams – Science, Space, and Technology) S. 153 – Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act (Sen. Rubio – Science, Space, and Technology)



