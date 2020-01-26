Sky Vacations Announced As Official Ticket Reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai

NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, January 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release Sky Vacations Announced As Official Ticket Reseller for Expo 2020 DubaiSky Vacations has been named Official Ticket Reseller for Expo 2020 taking place in Dubai October 2020 - April 2021. The premium tour operator will be offering a variety of exciting programs to Dubai and the UAE with access to Expo 2020.This global event boasts pavilions from more than 190 countries each showcasing their own unique culture. Organised under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ its three subthemes will be Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. The breath-taking show will feature more than 60 live events each day, celebrating arts, music, culture, architecture, gastronomy and events for children.“We’re honored to be an Official Ticket Reseller for Expo 2020 and to be working alongside their team and our colleagues at Dubai Tourism.” said Richard Krieger, Director of Sky Vacations. He continued “This latest development is a great acknowledgment of our brand elevation and company expansion. Already known as the ‘go to’ tour operator for India, we’ve expanded our product portfolio around the globe featuring a number of highly successful programs including “ The Ultimate Andrea Bocelli Experience ”, “Flavors of India”, “Spirit of Mexico” and “ The Architecture & Design of Dubai and Abu Dhabi . In the upcoming months we will announce a series of air inclusive travel experiences which is a perfect complement to our parent company, Sky Bird Travel & Tours family, one of the leading airline consolidators in the industry.”About Sky VacationsOne of the leading tour operators in North America for more than a decade, Sky Vacations custom crafts travel experiences around the globe for individual and group travelers. Sky Vacations is a member of the Sky Bird Travel & Tours family.PRESS CONTACT:Priya ChhabraE: priya@skyvacations.netD: +1 248 653 1618



