SYNTROPY ASSET MANAGEMENT APPOINTS JONATHAN L MILLER TO PROPRIETARY TRADING UNIT

Syntropy Asset Management AG announces the appointment of Jonathan L Miller to the firms Proprietary Trading Unit.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syntropy Asset Management AG announces the appointment of Jonathan L Miller to the firms Proprietary Trading Unit. Mr. Miller will be responsible for developing and trading Core Holdings strategies within both European and US Equity markets.Mr. Andreas Wurthrich, Vice President of Client Development welcomed Mr. Miller in a statement that read in part, “Jonathan brings an established record of revenue growth across most asset classes. We look forward to implementing successful strategies developed by Jonathan and his team.”In addition to maintaining and developing trading strategies, Mr. Miller will play a key role in managing select Mergers & Acquisition opportunities.Mr. Miller’s career spans more than 30 years beginning in the City of London during the early days of the Biotech boom to successfully navigating the Credit Crisis of 2007-8 from Connecticut. Most recently, Mr. Miller managed the Private Wealth Management Division for an established Hong Kong based investment firm.Syntropy Asset Management provides an investment advisory practice that incorporates financial planning, portfolio management and other aggregated financial services for high net worth individuals and select corporations. Syntropy also provides independent advice and investment management services to a wide range of institutional clients including trusts, foundations, endowments and pension plans.



