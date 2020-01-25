Women’s Leader To Host Fit Summit Singapore Leadership Event

Women’s Leader Mel Tempest And The Fit Summit Founder Ross Campbell Sara Dhurga - Head Of Events The Fit Summit Singapore April 2020

“Empowering Women to Lead and Succeed” will be led by Mel Tempest, an Australian leading fitness business leader, gym owner, women’s roundtable and podcast host

Saraniya “Sara” Dhurga is the Head of Events for The FIT Summit, and is responsible for organising this roundtable, Sara says "this panel is not going to be about women sharing their life stories.” — Sara Dhurga - Head of Events The Fit Summit

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA RELEASE

Australian Ignite Fitness Business Women's Leader To Host Roundtable

SINGAPORE SUMMONS – BUT IT’S NOT FOR THE SHOPPING!

Ladies (and gents), if you’ve ever dreamed of giving your credit card a workout in Singapore, then we have an opportunity that might just help you tick that off your bucket list!

From 14-16 April, The FIT Summit will be hosting their biggest and largest World Fitness and Wellness Summit in Singapore, and you’re invited!

As part of the fitness community's initiatives to power and drive more women into the industry, The FIT Summit together with the Women in Fitness Association (WIFA) will be hosting a Women’s Breakfast Roundtable on the morning of 16 April.

The roundtable will focus on “Empowering Women to Lead and Succeed” and will be led by Mel Tempest, one of Australia’s leading fitness business leaders, women’s podcast host and club owner. Mel will be joined by other influential women including Petra Robinson, Senior Industry Advisor for Zumba; Deborah Wong, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Breathe Pilates; and Michelle Yong, CEO and Co-founder of Found8, Founder of Core Collective, and Director of Aurum Land and Aurum Investments.



Saraniya “Sara” Dhurga is the Head of Events for The FIT Summit, and is responsible for organising this roundtable. Sara explains that "this panel is not going to be about women sharing their life stories and how much it took for them to achieve where they are now; because in all honesty we are done with those conversations. These days, women want to know ‘how do we ask for help?’, ‘what are the necessary skills required to get to where I want to be?’ and ‘what other opportunities can we tap into from this industry?’”

Although aimed at women, this roundtable event will be equally valuable for all genders.

To find out more about the Women’s Breakfast Roundtable or for full details about the World Fitness and Wellness Summit, go to https://thefitsummit.com

The Fit Summit 2019 - Success In Singapore



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.