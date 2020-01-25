Vogue Institute of Art & Design marks Republic Day with artistic paintings and ethnic drapes

Paintings by the students of Vogue Institute of Art & Design depicting sustainability Fashion Show at Vogue Institute of Art & Design

The students at Vogue Institute of Art & Design integrates Sustainability through a series of events

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The young minds of today go beyond honouring the Constitution of India for Republic Day celebrations and initiate efforts towards Sustainable India. Inspired by the green band of our national flag which represents fertility and growth our land, the students at Vogue Institute of Art & Design celebrated Republic Day by expressing their thought of growing the economy without depleting its natural resources.

On the occasion, the students celebrated Republic Day in full fervour and shared their creative thoughts about Sustainable India through splash paintings. The portraits showcased the students envision of our country with a fresh perspective. The students and faculty at Vogue Institute of Art & Design also planted saplings in the campus with each sapling representing a state of our country. Representing Karnataka, a sandalwood sapling was planted in the campus.

Celebrating the rich culture of our country, the students walked the ramp in traditional Indian drapes styled in an unconventional manner. Taking inspiration from the traditional fashion statements introduced by India, the drapes were designed by the students for the fashion show.

Mahalakshmi Kamath, 3rd year student at Vogue Institute of Art & Design said, “Republic Day is one of the most notable occasions to honour our country. It is the day we express our love and respect for our country and its growth. I would like to celebrate this day by expressing my vision for India’s growth as a sustainable nation. We are delighted to have the opportunity to share our thoughts through our paintings in our campus.”



