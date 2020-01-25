Dacoda Digital Adds A New Fire Pit Dealer To Their Company

Cedar Creek Sculptures fire pits to be added to The Fire Pit Store outdoor collections

GREENWOOD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GREENWOOD, IN - Dacoda Digital, owner of TheFirePitStore.com have added another supplier to ther web site. Cedar Creek Sculptures have joined the family to supply new wood burning fire pit creations for the store. These fire pits are fabricated from of 1/4" carbon steel, very robust and designed to last a lifetime.

"We are always searching for designers and fabricators that have an eye for the unique and different."said Mike Moser, President of The Fire Pit Store. "The talents of the cutters and artists at Cedar Creek Sculptures will match up with the quality of the other designs we currently offer." This brings the total to 4 different steel designers that The Fire Pit Store will be working with.

Cedar Creek Sculptures was initially just your typical small business idea for them to take on a new adventure. As they talked more about what they wanted their business to stand for, to represent, to be remembered for, it went to focusing on helping people. Cedar Creek Sculptures is about building people up. Their employees are individuals who want a second chance or a new start in life.

Dacoda Digital's other online store, firepitsandpatio.com will also carry the Cedar Creek Sculpture line of products once the final selections have been chosen. The Fire Pit Store and Fire Pits and Patio are always on the lookout for US manufactured outdoor heating related products. Sandy Alexander, Advertising Director for The Fire Pit Store explained that by adding this additional group of fire pits it will expand the scope of their target customer. Alexander said "As we expand the designs of our fire pit styled options, it gives the customer more options to express their own styl in their outdoor area."

The ecommerce site thefirepitstore is the main fire pit store in Dacoda Digital's group of outdoor heating products, which was started back in 1999.

About The Fire Pit Store:

TheFirePitStore.com is a widely known online storefront based out of the Indianapolis area that offers unique hand-made, custom fire pits for commercial or residential use. For more information on their fire pit offerings, visit The Fire Pit Store.

Contact:

The Fire Pit Store

President: Mike Moser

824 North Madison Avenue

Greenwood, Indiana 46142

Phone: 866-942-0952

info@thefirepitstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.