THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (4 bills)
- H.R. 943 – Never Again Education Act, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Natural Resources/Education and Labor)
- H.R. 5671 – Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2020 (Rep. Garamendi – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4704 – Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act (Rep. McAdams – Science, Space, and Technology)
- S. 153 – Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act (Sen. Rubio – Science, Space, and Technology)
Suspensions (4 bills)
- H.Res. 752 – Supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 5338 – Global Hope Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4331 – Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2153 – Keeping Girls in School Act, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Foreign Affairs)
Rep. Khanna House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 550 – No War Against Iran Act (Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)
Rep. Lee (CA) House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 550 – To repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
