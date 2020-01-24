There were 496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,871 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

  MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (4 bills)

  1. H.R. 943 – Never Again Education Act, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Natural Resources/Education and Labor)
  2. H.R. 5671 – Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2020 (Rep. Garamendi – Financial Services)
  3. H.R. 4704 – Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act (Rep. McAdams – Science, Space, and Technology)
  4. S. 153 – Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act (Sen. Rubio – Science, Space, and Technology)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House is not in session.

Suspensions (4 bills)

  1. H.Res. 752 – Supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 5338 – Global Hope Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 4331 – Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 2153 – Keeping Girls in School Act, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 3621 – Comprehensive CREDIT Act of 2020 (Rep. Pressley – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

Rep. Khanna House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 550 – No War Against Iran Act (Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Rep. Lee (CA) House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 550 – To repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

