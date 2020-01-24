Hoyer Statement on U.S. Service Members Diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injuries After Iranian Strike

“It is unconscionable that the President of the United States would mislead the public about the wounding of American military personnel in combat in order to burnish his own image. It is even more outrageous that the President would minimize their injuries - and those suffered by so many of their brothers and sisters in arms - by claiming that brain trauma is less serious than other wounds. Shame on President Trump for denigrating the service and sacrifices of the troops entrusted to his command and for undermining years of efforts by the military to destigmatize traumatic brain injuries.”