Pop/R&B Recording Artist Andre Akinyele Announces new Single "App Love (Digi-Love)" and Album 'Uniqlo Boy'

"App Love (Digi-Love)" explores relationships and hookups in the digital age.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andre Akinyele announces new single “App Love (Digi-Love)” – streaming now – and new album 'Uniqlo Boy' available on all music platforms scheduled for January 31, 2020.Though it’s been over a year since we last got a full-length album from American pop/R&B futurist Andre Akinyele, ‘Uniqlo Boy’ (his fifth album) is considered an odyssey of hardcore beats, electro love songs, and dance music. Andre Akinyele is all about love and romance, but knows how to have a good time in the process. Fearlessly expressing all that he is on ‘Uniqlo Boy,’ the album brings love and romance front and center on songs such as “Streetcar,” “Take a Minute,” and “Make It Better.” On other songs, he brings the party. He states, “I have been in creative mode. Hopefully the new album will resonate with new and old Andre Akinyele fans who want to dance, party, and have a good time, but are also aware of their own love of romance.”The pop/R&B artist released the first single "Ride or Die" at the end of last year, a track that is about dancing, partying, and having a good time in more ways than two best friends can handle. "App Love (Digi-Love)," the second single taken from the album ‘Uniqlo Boy,’ is a futuristic, dance, pop track about finding relationships or at least a decent hookup via apps. A friend explained how difficult it was finding a stable relationship or suitable hookup via dating apps. As a dare, she jokingly said, "You should write a song about it and put it on your album." Well, here it is! Stream both tracks on Spotify now.'Uniqlo Boy' is slated for release on January 31, 2020 via Orange River Records. The album’s full tracklist appears below.01. Ride or Die02. Make It Better03. Uniqlo Boy04. Streetcar05. Next to You06. App Love (Digi-Love)07. Take a Minute08. York St.09. I Can See Now10. Rage Romance RevelationPre-Order now at iTunes, Amazon, and wherever music is sold.Pre-Save ‘Uniqlo Boy’ on Spotify from ShowCo here https://show.co/lfaXyq3 for a chance to win a T-shirt from the artist.To explore ‘Uniqlo Boy’ and learn more about Andre Akinyele, visit andreakinyele.com #AndreAkinyele #UniqloBoy #AppLove(Digi-Love) #NewRelease #NewMusic



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.