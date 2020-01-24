Canada : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insurance Sector: Regulation and Supervision
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
January 24, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Canada has a highly developed insurance market that is important to Canada’s economy. Insurance penetration and density are as expected for an advanced economy like Canada. Canada is home to three large life-and-health (L&H) insurance conglomerates that are globally active, with only approximately a third of their business within Canada. In contrast to the L&H insurance industry, the property-and-casaulty (P&C) insurance industry is less concentrated, and foreign-owned insurance subsidiaries and branches have a significant market share. There are three mortgage insurers operating in Canada. The largest mortgage insurer is the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), which is a federal government agency that operates on a commercial basis; CMHC also has a separate social housing mandate. All mortgage insurers benefit from an explicit government guarantee; however, a deductible of 10 percent of the original principal amount of the insured mortgage applies to a lender’s claim in respect to an insurance contract written by either of the two private mortgage insurers.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/21
English
Publication Date:
January 24, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513527208/1934-7685
Stock No:
1CANEA2020006
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
42
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.