Canada : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Stress Testing and Financial Stability Analysis

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

January 24, 2020

The financial system’s performance has been strong. The banking sector has enjoyed solid profitability and sizeable capital buffers. The insurance sector has remained financially sound even in the low interest rate environment. Other nonbank sectors have grown considerably, with pension funds and mutual funds dominating the institutional and retail asset management landscape. Major banks, life insurers and pension funds have expanded their footprints abroad. Canada has strong financial linkages with the United States.

Country Report No. 20/16

English

January 24, 2020

9781513527116/1934-7685

1CANEA2020001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

166

