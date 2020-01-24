Canada : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Stress Testing and Financial Stability Analysis
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
Publication Date:
January 24, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The financial system’s performance has been strong. The banking sector has enjoyed solid profitability and sizeable capital buffers. The insurance sector has remained financially sound even in the low interest rate environment. Other nonbank sectors have grown considerably, with pension funds and mutual funds dominating the institutional and retail asset management landscape. Major banks, life insurers and pension funds have expanded their footprints abroad. Canada has strong financial linkages with the United States.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/16
English
Publication Date:
January 24, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513527116/1934-7685
Stock No:
1CANEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
166
