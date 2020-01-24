Canada : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Bank Resolution and Crisis Management

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

January 24, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

This Technical Note presents the findings and recommendations made in the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) for Canada in the areas of bank resolution and crisis management. The Technical Note is based on the findings of the mission conducted during October 29–November 14, 2018. The mission had substantive discussions with all the relevant federal authorities, with Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in Québec, and with representatives of the Canadian financial sector and of the Canadian legal and accounting professions. At the provincial level, the mission primarily focused on Québec given the existence of a systemically important deposit-taking institution. The mission had access to legal, regulatory, and policy documents, and received comprehensive responses to questionnaires on the subject-matter of this note. The main findings and recommendations are summarized below.