Société de Chimie Industrielle Elects New Officers and Board Members

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Ms. Danielle Fraser, AdministratorEmail: sdci1918@gmail.comPhone: (203) 763-9255Société de Chimie Industrielle is pleased to announce the results of its election of new officers and board members at its annual meeting on December 11, 2019. The new officers are:President: Peter Young, CEO and President, Young & PartnersVice President, Administration: Robert O. Kenworthy, President, The Crumwald Associates, Inc.Vice President, Finance: Mark A. Dahlinger, Global Finance Director, Solvay USA Inc.Vice President, Membership: James M. Weatherall, Global Vice President, Business Development, SpecialChem S.A.In addition, five current Board Members were elected or re-elected (*) to serve three-year terms as members of the class of 2022:James W. Canary*Mark A. Dahlinger*Federico G.M. Mennella*Marc S. Reisch*John E. Roberts*Duane DicksonThe newly elected Board Members will be joining the other incumbent classes:Class of 2020 Board IncumbentsJoseph L. CooteDwight GloverRobert O. KenworthyJames M. WeatherallPeter YoungClass of 2021 Board IncumbentsMark S. CasianoJeff KentonPaul PospisilJohn RolandoAlfred A. SagareseAbout Société de Chimie Industrielle: The Société celebrated its centenary in 2018 as it was founded in 1918 in New York as the American Section of a French parent. Today, it is an independent organization involved in a number of non-profit activities, such as the monthly luncheon meeting/speaker program, open to nonmembers, where prominent industry and government leaders and scientists share their views on important developments in the chemical and life science industries; webcasts on important topics; the granting of fellowships and scholarships to students pursuing the study of chemistry and chemical engineering; the sponsorship of a mentor program that matches our members with students at Columbia University, NYU, and Steven Institute of Technology; and events honoring individuals who have contributed significantly to the industry. For complete information please visit our website at www.societe.org In 1958, the Société instituted the prestigious International Palladium Medal, which "may be awarded biannually to an individual who is distinguished by reason of outstanding contribution to the chemical industry of such character and scope as to enhance the international aims and objectives of the Société de Chimie Industrielle." In 2019, the International Palladium Medal was awarded to Pierre Brondeau, Chief Executive Officer, FMC Corporation at a dinner in the ballroom of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.



