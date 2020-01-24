GEO Satellite Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "GEO Satellite Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

With modern technology and the advancement of space science, experiments have resulted in incremental boon towards the development of the nation. Satellite launching is successful, and thereby the purposes for which the satellite are launched are becoming successful. The use of satellites is mainly done for communication purposes, weather forecast, developing the Global Positioning System, to carry individuals and instruments on space for carrying out experiments.

GEO refers to Geosynchronous orbit. A satellite which rotates an over a Geosynchronous orbit is GEO satellite. It is placed above the equator, and it remains in the same area of the sky permanently. The reason for it being static is the requirement of fuel to incur movement. Geosynchronous orbit allows the satellite to match earth's rotation. It feels that satellite remains at the same place because the satellite also rotates along with the earth. The satellite in geosynchronous orbit can spot one region of the earth all the time. This feature of the satellite holds enormous importance for military purposes, where a country needs to concentrate on any penetration at the border area. Such satellites allow constant observation over a particular region. The orbital satellites also can benefit by providing telecommunication facilities.

Such services are utilized by corporates, media, and telecommunication departments as well as the government. The cost of planting a satellite on the orbit of the earth is huge. The cost of designing and manufacturing satellite is much more, and this makes the development cost of the satellites high. The cost factor creates restraint in demand for satellite services. However, the cost is coupled with enormous benefits.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space and more.

GEO Satellite Industry Sub-Division

The GEO Satellite industry can be divided into various categories. It includes GEO Satellite based on different product segment, i.e., less than 50 kg, 50 to 500kg and more than 500 kg. The second category includes GEO Satellite based on Application, i.e., Navigation, Observation of specific region of the earth, Commercial Communication, and Military Surveillance.

Key Countries

The key countries developing and investing towards production and launch of GEO satellites are Europe, Spain United States, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, UK, Russia. It also includes countries of Asia Pacific Region such as Korea, China, Australia, Japan, India, and New Zealand. It also includes the Middle East and Africa region. Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia are few countries from Latin America which work towards production, development, and usage of GEO Satellite. The GEO Satellite industry is majorly based in these countries, and they require a supply chain of raw materials and manufacturing equipment to manufacture satellite system. It is necessary for every country manufacturing such satellite also to check the feasibility of the investment.

Key Stakeholders

GEO Satellite Market Manufacturers

GEO Satellite Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

GEO Satellite Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Top Industry News

GEO orbit segments keep on accounting major rush due to its utility. The GEO Satellite Industry is marking its growth at the rate of 4.2% CAGR between 2017-2026. Stringent regulation is a major factor that is hindering the market growth. Investment is another issue as the cost of design and production is huge in GEO Satellite Industry.

