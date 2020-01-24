Political Phone Banking for DialerAI

BARCELONA, CATALUNYA, SPAIN, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DialerAI have just released the latest update to their political campaigning phone software adding phone bank functionality to the system.DialerAI is already a capable political dialing system for robocalls and our customers already use DialerAI for political polling. This latest development adds political phone banking. Political Phone Banking is a recognised part of political campaigning to reach out to persuade the electorate to vote in a particular way, raise funds or identify voters.The new development has concentrated on a new interface for the volunteer that displays data about the person being called and allows the volunteer to update information on screen as well as on a third party CRM system.Arezqui Belaid, Technical Director and Author of Newfies-Dialer commented that “this latest development makes DialerAI into the swiss army knife of political calling and canvassing with tools to cover almost every political dialling technique.”By automating the process of dialling voters and distributing the calls to the political phone bank volunteers, the process is far more efficient, less tedious than manual dialling, and they can spend more time talking and less time dialling and waiting for the phone to be answered.DialerAI’s popular political phone dialer allows the campaign manager to upload the list of voters to be called along with any pertinent information, configure the script that the volunteer uses when talking to the voters, and record responses from the voter.



