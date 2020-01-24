EXPLORE Data Science Academy offers online short courses to students in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Offering is underpinned by a universal shortage of data science skills

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now data science enthusiasts in the United Kingdom and Ireland can hone their skills and boost their careers by taking short focused courses online.Offered by industry leading EXPLORE Data Science Academy (EDSA) the six-month part time and three-month intensive courses cover high-demand subjects: data science, data engineering, data analytics and machine learning. Priced between $750 and $3000 (approx. £575 - £2,297) the courses provide practical data science skills, that promote work readiness. This enables learners to start working directly after graduating in a market crying out for relevant skill sets.“Qualified data scientists are in short supply across the globe,” said Shaun Dippnall, cofounder of the EXPLORE Data Science Academy.According to a labour market analysis commissioned for Dynamics of data science skills , a Royal Society report published in May this year, demand for workers with specialist data skills, such as data scientists and data engineers, more than tripled (+231%), over the past five years. This is compared to an average of 36% for all other workers over the same period.Other research, conducted in the United States and Australia, also identified data science as a “rising skill”, underlining that this is a worldwide phenomenon.Established initially in Cape Town in 2017, the EDSA is widely acknowledged to be the premier teaching institute in the field of data science in Africa, offering courses at the cutting edge of international data science standards.Its successes in South Africa speak for themselves. The EDSA is part of the EXPLORE organization which, in its first year of operation, trained 100 students as functional data scientists in a fully-sponsored, full-time 12-month course. The following year this number increased to 400 and in 2020, no fewer than 500 students will be taking the course. So far, virtually all these graduates were able to proceed directly into employment.EXPLORE founder Shaun Dippnall explains, “Our phenomenal success at the EDSA since 2018 has taught us that we are able to offer courses that provide practical data science skills that enable students to start working directly after graduating. We are confident that our courses are relevant and practical, not only in South Africa, but across the world. Hence our first venture into an international market in the United Kingdom.”For further information about EDSA’s on-line courses in the United Kingdom, go to EXPLORE Data Science Academy https://explore-datascience.net/ About EXPLORE Data Science Academy (EDSA):The EXPLORE Data Science Academy is the largest data science academy in Africa. It is led by top South African academics and practitioners with decades of experience in teaching and real-world problem solving. The academy is supported by a number of large South African corporates and Amazon Web Services as its Exclusive Machine Learning platform provider. EXPLORE’s consulting business is currently solving complex business problems in a number of AI and data science projects with leading UK and European businesses, such as Thames Water and Correlation to name a few.



