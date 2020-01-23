Patriot One to Deliver Its PATSCAN Platform to Ohio School District

Implementation of Threat Detection Platform begins at Mt. Healthy City School District with Ginter Electrical

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce receipt of a purchase order for its PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform from its security system integrator/reseller partner Ginter Electrical of Ohio and Mt. Healthy City School District in Mt. Healthy, Ohio.



“We’re excited with our growing list of deployments of our PATSCAN Platform with schools and universities across the US, including our work with education clients and Ginter Electrical,” shared Martin Cronin, Patriot One CEO and President. “Through these initial school and university-based deployments, our Platform will provide invaluable data and learnings, which will help each future installation and deployment across a vast array of unique environments and venues. We’re honored to have been selected by Mt. Healthy City Schools to begin deploying our covert threat detection platform which will help create a safer campus and community for their students, parents and staff.”

The PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform has been shipped to Ginter Electrical, where they will be joined by Patriot One engineers and Mt. Healthy City School District security and engineering teams to begin testing for deployment of the solution. Specific location of the Platform’s deployment will not be disclosed.

“We’re excited to be part of a solution that will help our K-12 schools become safer across America, and working with Mt. Healthy City Schools, an Ohio public school district, makes this even more special to our team at Ginter Electrical,” expressed T.J. Dooley, Ginter Electrical’s Systems Integration Manager. “No student should have to walk into a school today and feel like they are walking into a fortress. This can create unnecessary anxiety for students who may wonder if their school is safe. The PATSCAN Covert Threat Detection Platform not only is focused on saving lives, but also saving a way of life for our students, and our community.”

"Mt. Healthy City School District is excited and proud to partner with Patriot One and Ginter Electrical for a reasonable assurance of the safety of our students and staff,” express Dr. Reva Cosby, Mt. Healthy City School District Superintendent. “Safety is the most important thing we can provide our students and staff to ensure student success."

Following the initial deployment of the PATSCAN Platform at one of Mt. Healthy Schools, Patriot One and Ginter Electrical will work to broaden the deployment of the solution with other schools in the district, as well as with other clients who have expressed interest in the multi-sensor threat detection platform.

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One’s mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com ﻿ or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Ginter Electrical Contractors:

Since 1998, Ginter Electrical Contractors, LLC has been providing high-quality, reliable commercial/industrial services in the Greater Cincinnati/Tri-State area. As one of the most reliable and professional electrical contracting firms in the area, Ginter Electrical Contractors can provide full-service end-to-end, electrical solutions for all kinds of power systems. The company’s highly trained, high quality work force has over 200 years of combined electrical experience and committed to providing its clients with the most comprehensive and efficient electrical and security solutions available; at a competitive price. As a family owned and operated company, we are proud of the high-quality workmanship we provide our friends and associates in the Greater Cincinnati area. To learn more, visit ginterelectric.com

About Mt. Healthy City School District:

Mt. Healthy City School District (CSD) is a culturally inclusive school system located in Hamilton County of southwestern Ohio and consists of three small communities: the City of Mt. Healthy and parts of Springfield Township and Colerain Township. Mt. Healthy CSD has a minority enrollment of 86.9%. The district encompasses comprehensive educational programs that span pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, with college preparatory, advanced placement, college credit plus, gifted programs, and vocational opportunities. These programs, coupled with co-curricular activities, provide the district's students with the voice and choice to develop into well-rounded and knowledgeable citizens.

