From Startup to State Asset? Former Hedge Fund Manager Warns Elon Musk’s Dojo Is Quietly Becoming National Infrastructure

BALTIMORE, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It started as a Tesla project. But according to former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta’s recent briefing, Elon Musk’s Dojo may soon be functioning as critical U.S. infrastructure — without anyone officially calling it that.

What began as an AI chip built to replace Nvidia has quickly evolved into a full-stack platform capable of running autonomous vehicles, training machine vision systems, and powering physical AI across industries.

“This is how it happens,” Abeyta says. “You build something private… and then one day, the government needs it more than anyone else.”

The Private Chip That’s Becoming Public Policy

Dojo was born out of necessity — after Nvidia couldn’t meet Musk’s needs. The result? A custom chip now reported to be 6x more powerful than Nvidia’s best-selling model, optimized for training AI on real-world video at massive scale.

Every day, Tesla’s fleet feeds Dojo with 160 billion frames of visual data, helping the system learn how to operate in the physical world — without human help.

On June 1st, Tesla is expected to launch a robotaxi with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no fallback to human control.

AI Without a Kill Switch

Dojo’s value isn’t just speed — it’s autonomy. Abeyta believes that’s what makes it so appealing to government agencies quietly searching for domestic alternatives to foreign tech dependence.

“Once you control the AI, the chips, the vehicles, and the data — you’re not a car company anymore,” he says. “You’re a national asset in everything but name.”

And the signs are already here: According to internal reports, one of Musk’s key Dojo partners is “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration. ”

That aligns with a recent executive order from President Trump, aimed at “removing barriers to American AI innovation.”

The Tesla Effect: When Platforms Become Policy

This wouldn’t be the first time Musk built something the government eventually leaned on — from satellites to EV infrastructure. But Abeyta says Dojo is different .

It’s not about energy or communication. It’s about machine-level control over physical environments — and that means its future may not be up to Tesla at all.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager with more than two decades of experience tracking large-scale industrial and capital transformations. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional funds, he now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform focused on identifying the hidden infrastructure reshaping America’s future — from finance to tech to defense.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.