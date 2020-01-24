The Five Most Romantic Things to do at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

The Houstonian's romantic Valentine's package includes Prosecco and chocolates upon arrival, late check out and more.

Romance is in the air and whether it’s for Valentine’s Day or just because, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is the ultimate lovers’ retreat.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is rolling out the red carpet of romance to ensure that this Valentine’s Day is one to remember. Couples will enjoy sumptuous surroundings and stately Texas grandeur along with unparalleled views and dining experiences. This helpful guide will help guests create a swoon worthy getaway.

Valentine’s Day to Remember Package

Whisk your sweetheart away for a special Valentine's Day to remember on February 14th or plan a complete weekend of indulgence. The Houstonian is at your service to impress and spoil the one you love. This package provides couples a bottle of Prosecco and chocolates upon arrival, as well as a leisurely late check out. Guests will also be treated to complimentary hotel self-parking and access to the exclusive Houstonian Club with three temperature-controlled pools. Add heart-shaped rose petals on the bed at turn-down for an evening full of Valentine’s romance.

Get Pampered at Solaya Spa & Salon

Couples will revel in relaxed luxury at the brand new Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian. Located in Highland Village with complimentary shuttle service to and from the hotel, the newly arrived spa is the ideal place to relax and unwind. Couples can enjoy all the tranquility, pampering and indulgence The Houstonian is known for. Schedule a massage, but don’t stop there, Solaya has a full menu of top of the line spa amenities from facials to hair and professional make-up services to make your stay complete.

Exclusive Wine Room Romance at TRIBUTE

There is nothing more romantic than dining under a waterfall of wine bottles in TRIBUTE’s exclusive wine room. Dine alongside 4,000 bottles of specially curated wine and cuddle up with UGG blankets or a complimentary pashmina wrap for the ladies. A sommelier will be at your service for the evening as you savor TRIBUTE’s legendary “Tex-Lex” food in this unique and posh setting. Deposit required as nightly reservations are limited. Call (713) 685-6713 for more information.

Explore the Scenic 27-acre Property

You will forget you are in the fourth largest city in America as you take in the stunning 27-acre wooded property. Walk hand in hand or catch a morning work-out on a mile-long path that meanders through the hotel grounds and catch a glimpse of Houston’s famous azaleas, Pine and Live Oak trees, as well as other blooms on the meticulously cared for property. The ergonomic trail features a dedicated workout zone and water stations.

Dine Under a Century Old Live Oak Tree

There is nothing sweeter than dining under a century old Live Oak tree twinkling with 100,000 lights. The famed Houstonian Live Oak will make the perfect backdrop for an intimate meal catered by TRIBUTE restaurant. The delicious food and romantic ambiance are so extravagant they might inspire the ultimate couple’s selfie or even a proposal.

Reservations must be made in advance by calling TRIBUTE: (713) 685-6713.

