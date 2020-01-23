PACC911 Animal Welfare Group Takes Unified Stand Against Puppy Mills, Pet Stores

Pet Store Proclamation Endorsed By Rescues Backing an Adoption Model

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tina Lopez, PACC911 Advisory Board602-402-1946; tinalopez528@gmail.comKellye Pinkleton, HSUS-AZ Sr. State Director602-677-9335; kpinkleton@humanesociety.orgPhoenix, AZ: In an impressive show of solidarity and unified commitment to animal welfare, Phoenix Animal Care Coalition (PACC911) ratified a proclamation stating that all 132 rescue members under the PACC911 umbrella agree not to partner or do business with, or accept money from, any Arizona commercial pet store operation that sells puppies or kittens. The Pet Store Proclamation was presented by the PACC911 Board of Directors at its December 2019 meeting.“As of today, 330 localities and two states nationwide have passed laws that ban the sale of commercial puppies in pet stores ,” said Kellye Pinkleton, Arizona Senior State Director for the Humane Society of the United States . “Many puppies and kittens sold in pet stores come from large-scale, commercial breeding facilities where the health and welfare of the animals is disregarded in order to maximize profits. The stand taken by PACC911 and its community of rescues that work so hard rehoming the homeless is a powerful statement of opposition against puppy mill operations including their commercial pet store partners, and a statement of support for an Arizona adoption model.”Phoenix, Tempe, and Tucson previously passed commercial pet store bans and implemented rescue-only models, only to have the state legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey in 2016 override these ordinances and effectively silence the voice of local government where some of these stores operate.“PACC911 has spoken out against puppy mills and the misery they breed long before Oprah Winfrey sent her team to Lancaster, PA, and did her exposé,” reflected Advisory Board member Tina Lopez on behalf of PACC911. “Reaching back into our past we sponsored such activities as a puppy mill exposé with speakers Theresa Strader of Mill Dog Rescue and Chris DeRose of Last Chance for Animals. We brought in a busload of puppies rescued by Mill Dog Rescue, giving them a new lease on life as they settled in with our partner rescue groups until ready for their new adoptive homes. Many of our partners continue to take puppy mill survivors. We sponsored the independent film Days of Power, a thriller placing humans in the puppy mill environment, clearly depicting the misery they suffered.“Now PACC911 stands with the Humane Society of the United States to unite our partners against those pet stores still acquiring their animals from these inhumane and unacceptable breeding factories,” Lopez states. “We must be their voice as a rescue community. No PACC911 partner should affiliate with pet stores that use rescues as the shield they hide behind while they help to perpetuate the misery.”# # #



