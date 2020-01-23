Jay Grossman, L.A.’s Celebrity Dentist, Explains the 5 Must-Do's in Dentistry

Dr. Jay Grossman, Celebrity Dentist Concierge Dentistry

Interested in becoming an “A+” dental patient? Here are the 5 must-do’s according to celebrity dentist Dr. Jay Grossman in Brentwood, CA.

Brush twice a day for 2 minutes each session with a sonciare:

"The 2 minute each session is crucial," says Grossman. "If you are not spending 30 seconds per quadrant you are MISSING teeth. And, if you are not using a sonic brush, you are NOT doing as good of a job as if you would with a brush like Sonicare."

Floss:

You must floss, no if's and's or but's. flossing is crucial, otherwise you leave food in between your teeth and when you sleep at night the bacteria go to town on the food, and start causing cavities, gum disease and bad breath.

Professional cleanings:

You have to see your dentist for a cleaning - preferably 3 times a year, at a bear minimum twice a year.

Grossman says, "Dental cleanings are like the oil change, it is the least expensive thing to do for your mouth that will enable your mouth to go many more years without expensive repair."

Professional exam:

You need a dentist to look at your mouth every 6-12 months, look for the small things and get them fixed before they become big expensive and painful.

Dental x-rays:

Most offices are digital, meaning that the radiation in taking four x-rays is 90% less than traditional x-rays on film. Catch the cavities early when the fix is simple and inexpensive.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Jay Grossman, (http://www.conciergedentistry.com), has a concierge dental practice in Brentwood, CA since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care”, all specialties under one roof. Dr. Grossman is one of the few dental practitioners in the Brentwood area to use advanced dental laser technology for more comfortable dental care. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current professor at UCLA College of Dentistry, professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 - Million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.



