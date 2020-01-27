AskTheLawyers.com™ Now Offers Spanish Language Videos for Attorney Member-Clients

AskTheLawyers.com™ Attorney Video Interview in Spanish

AskTheLawyers.com™ is pleased to announce that it now offers Spanish video services for attorney-member clients.

We are excited to offer videos in Spanish that answer questions that people are asking online. By incorporating these Spanish Q&A video segments, we are able to reach more Spanish speaking clients.” — Cheney Winslow

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AskTheLawyers.com™ is pleased to announce that it now offers Spanish video services for attorney-member clients.AskTheLawyers.com™ offers multiple video formats, including in-depth Ask The Lawyer interviews , breaking news style Legal Briefs, and short format Quick Questions. The Spanish language video options can help attorneys can reach an even wider audience. With roughly 53 million Spanish speakers living in the United States, Spanish-speaking attorneys are in high demand.To assist with these videos, AskTheLawyers.com™ is proud to welcome bilingual news anchor Jessica Brizuela to the video production team. A former newscaster for AmericaTeve, The Spanish Broadcasting System, and Venevision, Brizuela brings years of professional broadcasting experience to help introduce member-attorneys to a Spanish-speaking audience.About AskTheLawyers.com™AskTheLawyers.com™ is a video-driven legal information source and directory that actively promotes clients through video. The attorney-members on AskTheLawyers.com™ have to meet eligibility requirements with a referring attorney. At AskTheLawyers.com™: You Can Choose a Lawyer that Lawyers Choose™.AskTheLawyers.com™ co-founder Cheney Winslow said that video marketing is an essential and often overlooked component of law firm advertising."Almost five billion videos are watched on YouTube every single day, on Facebook around 8 billion video views a day," she said. "We are excited to offer videos in Spanish for our clients that answer common questions that people are asking about online. By incorporating these Spanish Q&A video segments, we are able to reach more Spanish speaking clients looking for legal representation online. For lawyers of all practice areas, these videos allow potential clients to establish a connection with your firm and boost the likelihood that they will pick up the phone and give you a call."At AskTheLawyers.com™, attorneys are vetted to meet independently-verified membership eligibility requirements. In addition to recommendations from other attorneys, attorneys must be in good standing with their state bar, have a record of successful jury trials, and be active in their local communities, along with other criteria. See the full list of membership requirements here To learn more about joining AskTheLawyers.com™, send an email to BeAStar@AskTheLawyers.com™.

Qué Hacer Después de un Accidente Automovilístico



