MagicLens, The World's Sharpest Private AR Screen from iGlass USA inc, will be demostrated at MWC20 Barcelona

iGlass USA inc claims its MagicLens, a 300" AR Glasses, is the world's sharpest AR screen, with disruptive ultra-high image quality & privacy protection.

MILPITAS, CA, USA, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iGlass USA inc, an advanced technology company in Silicon Valley, announces it completed the development of its $299, 120g ultra-light, palm-sized small MagicLens AR glasses, which are designed to be tethered to mobile phones by a single USB-C cable, capable of providing a 300inch big screen with UltraSharp laser projector type of visual experience for the phone. MagicLens is designed to be the 2nd screen for phone.

iGlass USA inc claims its Ultra-Sharp MagicLens do not have the "leaked privacy" issue its main competitor Nreal had. Also, MagicLens do not pose weight on nose or face, thus can allow upto 6 hours continuous use. In contrast, Nreal put 88g weight on nose and can only be comfortably used for about 10 mins.

MagicLens will be demonstrated at MWC20 Barcelona, at 4YFN Montjuic Hall 2, Stand#: 2H2.K94.

MagicLens AR Glasses Specifications:

• AR, optical see-through

• Privacy protection, no one sees what you are watching

• Fit daily prescription glasses

• 3K resolution (3200x 1600)

• 300" screen size (80deg diagonal)

• 120g, similar to the weight of two eggs

• USB C/HDMI connection to smart phone/PC

MagicLens Key Features:

• Small, palm-sized, can be comfortably wear for hours

• Fit daily prescription glasses underneath nicely

• Ultra-light, 120g body weight, no pressure on face and nose

• UltraSharp Professional image quality. 3K resolution, small text reading ready

• Mobility, tethered to mobile phone by a single light-weight USB-C/HDMI cable

• Virtual screen at 5-meter away, with eye relaxation and vision protection

• Online streaming ready, watch YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video on Big Screen

• Works with both 2D/3D content, no device specific content pre-processing necessary

• Privacy, only the wearer can see the 300inch gigantic virtual screen, no light-pollution to others

MagicLens Experience Advantages

• Openness: semi-immersive, allows surrounding awareness, open and safe

• No motion-sickness: open AR screen architecture ensures motion-sickness free

• Comfortable: zero pressure on nose and face, even little kids can wear it for hours of use

• Compatibility: fit daily prescription glasses underneath easily, no habit change

• Simple plug and play: easy to use, suitable for novice users to engage casually



Typical User Cases

• Mobile BIG SCREEN for Smart Phone, providing movie, game and monitor screen for phone

• LCD TV, Laser Projector screen, Theater screen, and IMAX screen replacement

• Mobile BIG SCREEN for Gaming Console like Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation

• Mobile Entertainment in College Dorm, or on Airplane, High-speed rail, and passenger seats of car

• Portable and private BIG SCREEN Multi-monitor for PC, laptop, and Tablet

• Visual impairment enhancement, Education and Medical Application, Industry Application, and many others...



iGlass USA inc Business Model: B to B to C

iGlass USA inc currently focus on corporation with business partners, i.e., Carrier, Mobile Phone Giant, Consumer Electronics Giant, Gaming Company, Airlines, Electrical Car Companies, etc., on bringing iGlass ultra-high-image-quality portable display core tech to massive consumer market.

iGlass USA inc Revenue sources: NRE + License fee

In this 1.4 million people watched video produced in 06/2018, Linus Tech Tips provided a detailed introduction on iGlass USA's technology and its performance.

iGlass 解决移动大屏的哪些核心痛点？

iGlass专注于解决移动大屏业的三大核心痛点： 1) 大屏显示质量不够高的问题, 2) 成本高、售价高的问题, 3) 使用门槛高、眩晕、压鼻子压脸不舒适, 只能用于短时间Demo, 不能长时间舒服使用的问题。

iGlass 移动大屏核心优势是什么？

是300寸超高显示质量大屏+超低成本+轻小舒适。在不占物理空间并保护隐私的同时，达到了和上万元昂贵激光投影大电视类似的清晰度和更高的对比度。

在当下，消费者已经被周围无处不在的高质量LCD大屏、激光投影大屏教育过了。作为下一代大屏显示方案，要与现有不可移动及不保护隐私的物理大屏竞争5G时代流媒体应用，需要如下要素：大很多的屏幕尺寸，好很多的隐私性，高很多的移动性，同时还需要在图像显示质量上过硬，能和昂贵的高质量激光投影电视竞争清晰度和更好对比度，才有在消费级市场上胜出的资格。

iGlass通过自主研发的全新一代自由曲面投影方案 + 处理器上的特定配合 + 软件端的低时延实时图像算法，用巴掌大的高光效简单架构实现了可以和昂贵激光投影大屏竞争的屏幕更大的头戴式移动大屏。比竞争方案高很多的极高清晰度巨屏体验+ 超低成本+ 能长时间使用是 iGlass的核心竞争力, 合适对成本敏感的消费级应用。



美国 iGlass 公司中文简介：

美国 iGlass 公司是一家位于美国硅谷的业界领先的下一代移动大屏显示方案公司。该公司致力于推广iGlass 5G时代基于全新一代自由曲面的半沉浸式超清晰移动大屏显示方案，把移动AR大屏和头戴式个人大屏电视产品普及，推向巨量的消费级市场。

iGlass 公司目前的核心产品是针对普通消费者的极高性价比超高显示质量(能匹配4K，及将来8K等高清光源) 300寸移动AR大屏，和类似激光投影效果超清晰300寸头戴移动大电视。

作为可以比拟上万元激光投影电视效果的下一代超高清移动大屏显示方案，iGlass的主要使用场景包括：

1）给5G手机终端提供看电影，玩游戏和移动办公多显示器大屏， 显著提升手机终端用户的体验，拓展手机终端的使用场景；

2）推动基于5G宽带和家庭WiFi无缝链接，提供家庭个人电视、投影仪、电影需求的超高清移动大屏的部分替代和使用场景补全；

3）基于5G宽带网，推动AR眼镜在飞机，高铁，大巴等城际交通载具中的集成应用，提升旅客旅途中的半沉浸式超清晰移动大屏娱乐体验。 在完全保护隐私的同时，开放式可感知环境；

4）推动基于5G宽带和自动驾驶电动汽车的结合，实现为自动驾驶电动车提供旅途中的乘客位和第二排开放式可感知环境的眼前大屏娱乐；

5）基于5G宽带网，推动半沉浸式大屏类产品在大学生宿舍，教育等广泛使用场景中普及;

6）未来用上更高清的8K屏后，给电脑、笔记本、平板电脑、手机等计算平台提供可移动并保护隐私的个人高质量移动大屏显示器。

iGlass公司产品具有如下三个特征： 超高成像质量300英寸大屏幕移动显示方案全球领先，产品定位精准，市场需求巨大。



iGlass 半沉浸式/开放式大屏显示方案主要用于两大类应用方向:

1) 半沉浸式：C端的半沉浸移动大屏用于直播、OTA等5G类流媒体应用，作为现有不可移动电视大屏在卧室内、车上等使用场景补全。以及给手机提供第二大屏，给飞机、高铁、汽车等空间有限的载具提供半沉浸式娱乐大屏等。半沉浸式头显如果用于游戏类应用，场景主要是手游、益智类等轻娱乐游戏场景，而不是需要全身心投入的重度游戏场景；

2）开放式(AR类，沉浸感更低)：B端的需要看到环境的教育、医疗康复等开放式高附加值应用。

对这两大应用方向来说，类似近视眼镜（<30克）那样的极限的轻小并不是刚需。足够小足够轻，不压鼻子不压脸，兼容用户自己的近视眼镜，使用门槛低，能长时间舒适使用更重要。可负担性和可以与激光投影大屏电视竞争的超高显示质量是上面两大应用最内核的诉求，这也是iGlass 的核心竞争力和解决的主要市场痛点。

iGlass关注于可负担的超高显示质量高体验移动大屏核心技术本身，及各种大屏相关的直接应用。个人头戴式大电视是iGlass的第一大应用，AR VR只是iGlass开放式/半沉浸式移动大屏技术的一个应用方向。

商业模式： B to B to C

iGlass 方案和产品本质特征是既To B又To C，我们当前的落地重心是和B端C端的如手机大厂，家电巨头，游戏公司，航空公司，高铁，新能源车厂等联合推iGlass基础型号的各种变种。利润来源是NRE和销售分成。





