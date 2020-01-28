River Oak Risk Exceeds 100,000 Units Enrolled in Protect Plus

Company achieves a major client milestone as it closes out a record year for new business

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- River Oak Risk, creators of Protect Plus, today announced they now have over 100,000 units enrolled in their program. Protect Plus allows owners and property managers in the Multifamily space to profit from their tenant insurance requirements and to become more operationally efficient.“Hitting the 100,000 unit level is a great milestone for River Oak Risk,” said Doug MacGinnitie, CEO. “We are very pleased our clients recognized the value of Protect Plus and are thankful for the trust they place in us.”River Oak Risk was created in 2012 to bring self-insurance/captive solutions to successful middle market businesses. River Oak Risk’s principals have been involved in the insurance and captive space for decades.“While 100,000 units is a nice achievement, we have a very healthy pipeline of new business for 2020 and look forward to continued and controlled growth as Protect Plus continues to gain traction,” said Doug. “In the competitive Multifamily space, owners and managers are continuously looking for new ways to increase their NOI while simultaneously improving tenant satisfaction, increasing efficiencies and lowering costs. That is precisely what Protect Plus accomplishes.”PROTECT PLUS BENEFITS:• Financial Gain: net income on average of $100 per unit per year• Eliminate Gaps: program covers 100% of occupied units• Increased Efficiency: program is consolidated with lease for easy accounting and reporting• Lower Costs: resources don’t waste time collecting/verifying/managing certificates• Personal Service: dedicated customer service agents for each of our clients• Additional Benefits: your Captive allows you to self-insure in other areas of your businessABOUT RIVER OAK RISK:We are the leading captive insurance management company for the Multifamily market with innovative and highly profitable solutions. Our clients understand the value of partnering with us – to increase profits and decrease costs – therefore improving portfolio value. We are not insurance brokers and we do not sell renters insurance – we simply help you capture the economics that you are producing for others that sell those services. For more information about River Oak Risk, visit our website at www.RiverOakRisk.com



