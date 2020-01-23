Swing Dance Raises Funds for Tampa Bay Charity, Children With A Vision

On January 16, the Savoy South Dance Hall and the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization held the first Swing Dance for Charity of 2020 in the Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom, located in downtown Clearwater, to raise funds in support of veteran Ta

CLEARWATER, FL, US, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 16, the Savoy South Dance Hall and the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization held the first Swing Dance for Charity of 2020 in the Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom, located in downtown Clearwater, to raise funds in support of veteran Tampa Bay area nonprofit, Children With A Vision (CWAV).Tonya Lewis, the founder of CWAV, says she started doing community events such as community cookouts, toy drives, networking and back to school giveaways all in her backyard 28 years ago before CWAV started. "I still do those events to this day," she says. "Our last back to school event was the 20th year in a row that we did it in partnership with the City of Tampa. This year we gave away 10 scholarships to high school seniors."Lewis says the children she's helped over the years grow up to give back to the community in their own way. "One young lady I mentored founded a nonprofit called Gowns for HER," based in Texas, which promotes self-worth among women by providing formal gowns to young girls who desire to attend formal activities despite financial challenges in life.As the founder of Gowns for HER is originally from the Tampa Bay area, "She wanted to do one of her events here and so I helped get my sponsors to support her."Lewis describes helping with that event as, "passing the torch to the next generation." But she's far from done, "We're all on this Earth to serve a purpose." Lewis says hers is "to serve God's people."To help her continue to serve, all proceeds from the event went to CWAV and their mission. To reward them for their contributions, guests who had never swing-danced before received a free lesson from Arleene Norman of Savoy South Dance Hall."Having this charity dance in the Fort Harrison makes you do something different," says Norman, who's been teaching others how to swing dance for 20 years. "It has a cause to it and it's giving back to the community. That's why I do it."About the Fort Harrison:Since its opening in 1926, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology. Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one's true spiritual nature and one's relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. For more information, please go to www.scientology.org



