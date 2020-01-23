EDRM Selects Edge Legal Marketing as Its Exclusive Marketing and PR Partner

EDRM Logo Edge Legal Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that it has selected Edge Legal Marketing (Edge) as its exclusive marketing and public relations partner. Edge will strategically elevate the EDRM brand in order to attract and retain legal professionals from law firms, corporations and government organizations who will then actively contribute to the direction of EDRM.

EDRM sets standards and best practices as well as provides tools and guides to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Legal professionals that leverage EDRM are well-equipped to properly handle the complexities that come with data identification all the way through production and preservation.

“We were looking for an agency partner that truly understands both the complex world of e-discovery and the legal industry,” says Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer, EDRM. “It was an easy decision to choose Amy Juers and her team at Edge Legal Marketing because of their legacy support of EDRM, strategic approach and wealth of knowledge of the legal market. Edge’s talent will help us provide beautiful global messaging and assist our partners and community as well.”

Edge will lead EDRM’s marketing and public relations strategy, content, creative and branding initiatives. The award-winning agency will provide services to amplify the EDRM brand locally, nationally and globally.

“I believe we are at a pivotal moment in time where we seek to deliver the next generation of EDRM,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Edge has been there for us throughout the years, and we look forward to working together with them as our exclusive marketing and public relations partner. Edge is a world-class agency and will be an invaluable partner as we continue to expand the global footprint of the organization.”

Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge, states, “Our mission with EDRM is to leverage these relationships to convey its story strategically to the legal market. Edge will use its expertise to drive engagement and create positive energy for EDRM. We are honored and excited to be part of the team.”



About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical global resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to strengthen best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Edge Legal Marketing

Edge Legal Marketing delivers marketing and public relations expertise to entities in the legal market. The company helps B2B businesses market and sell their products and services to corporate legal departments, law firms, federal and state courts and legal associations. Edge Legal Marketing services include strategic planning, marketing and e-marketing action plans, alliance building, website development, market research, public relations and advertising (concept and media plans). To learn more visit www.edgelegalmaketing.com.





