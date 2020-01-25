Global Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Outlook and 2023 Forecast Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global automotive halogen bulbs market was worth $8.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% and reach $11.3 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive halogen bulbs market is expected to grow at a rate of about 6.89% and reach $11.3 billion by 2023. Lower cost benefits of halogen in headlights over other headlight types are expected to increase the demand for automotive halogen bulbs market. However, growing popularity of LED and laser headlights in cars and bikes is acting as a restraint on the automotive halogen bulbs market.

The automotive halogen bulbs market includes sales of automotive halogen bulbs that use a halogen gas inside the bulbs to increase light output and rated life.

The global automotive halogen bulbs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The automotive halogen bulbs market is segmented into halogen short-arc lights, halogen long-arc lights, and halogen flash lights.

By Geography - The global automotive halogen bulbs is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market

Manufacturers are increasingly offering dual-beam halogen bulbs to cater to the increasing demand from the automobile industry. These products consist of dual metal filaments that produce a high energy dual-beam pattern, comprising of a high beam and a low beam.

Potential Opportunities In The Automotive Halogen Bulbs Industry

With increase in economy and growing demand due to growing population, the scope and potential for the global automotive halogen bulbs market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Toshiba, Eaton (Cooper), Panasonic, Koito manufacturing, and Valeo.

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive halogen bulbs market overviews, analyzes and forecasts automotive halogen bulbs market size and growth for the global automotive halogen bulbs market, automotive halogen bulbs market share, automotive halogen bulbs market players, automotive halogen bulbs market segments and geographies, automotive halogen bulbs market trends, automotive halogen bulbs market drivers and automotive halogen bulbs market restraints, automotive halogen bulbs market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

The report includes information on the following:

Markets Covered: global automotive halogen bulbs market

Data Segmentations: automotive halogen bulbs market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Organizations Covered: GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Toshiba, Eaton (Cooper), Panasonic, Koito manufacturing, and Valeo

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, automotive halogen bulbs market customer information, automotive halogen bulbs market product/service analysis – product examples, automotive halogen bulbs market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global automotive halogen bulbs market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Automotive Halogen Bulbs Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the automotive halogen bulbs market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Automotive Halogen Bulbs Sector: The report reveals where the global automotive halogen bulbs industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

