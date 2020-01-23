Global Plastics Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Plastics – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastics Market 2020

Description:

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered:-

DSM

Teijin

Lear

SABIC

BASF

Borealis

DOW Chemical

Bayer

Evonik

Antolin

Momentive

Johnson Controls

Magna

AkzoNobel

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Content: -

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

……

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 DSM

8.1.1 DSM Profile

8.1.2 DSM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 DSM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 DSM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Teijin

8.2.1 Teijin Profile

8.2.2 Teijin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Teijin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Teijin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Lear

8.3.1 Lear Profile

8.3.2 Lear Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Lear Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Lear Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 SABIC

8.4.1 SABIC Profile

8.4.2 SABIC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 SABIC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 SABIC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 BASF

8.5.1 BASF Profile

8.5.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Borealis

8.6.1 Borealis Profile

8.6.2 Borealis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Borealis Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Borealis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 DOW Chemical

8.7.1 DOW Chemical Profile

8.7.2 DOW Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 DOW Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 DOW Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Bayer

8.8.1 Bayer Profile

8.8.2 Bayer Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Bayer Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Bayer Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Evonik

8.9.1 Evonik Profile

8.9.2 Evonik Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Evonik Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Evonik Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Antolin

8.11 Momentive

8.12 Johnson Controls

8.13 Magna

8.14 AkzoNobel



Continued…..



