Smart Bulb Market to Reach US$ 810.3 million with 10.4% CAGR Forecast to 2026

The global Smart Bulb market is valued at 402.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 810.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

Overview

Covering the Global Smart Bulb Market in terms of a comprehensive market survey complete with the overall market overview, the market report is an informative publication focused on studying the market. The market status and current scenario in terms of the indicators and key statistics have been presented by the report. The Global Smart Bulb Market has been studied with insights into the market at a regional level, and at the company level. The report also provides estimates of the market volume and value with the overall market forecast for the assessment period 2020 -2026.

The major players in global Smart Bulb market include:

Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy), OSRAM, Sengled, Cree, iLumi solutions, Feit Electric, Yeelight, TCP, Huawei, Revogi

Key Players

The Global Smart Bulb Market has been presented in a competitive overview along with the top players profiled. The market report presents all the crucial business data regarding sales, revenue, production, and capacity. The report also studies the competitive landscape in terms of the strategic profiling inclusive of the complete product portfolio along with the specifications. Regarding the key market developments, new mergers, agreements and acquisitions that may affect the market competitive scenario have been covered. The industry-specific challenges and risks and the impact they have on the market participants are also provided by the report.

Drivers and Risks

The market growth rate has been given with the estimates in terms of CAGR for the forecast period. The major market drivers and risks, which could affect the Global Smart Bulb Market positively and negatively have been used for the market forecast. The report presents the market prospects covering various industry trends and statistics. The study is based on the market forces of supply and demand regarding the effect they have on prices. The pricing policies and other volume and value trends have also been analyzed. The market competitive status covering the key players and the government initiatives that affect the Global Smart Bulb Market.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Smart Bulb Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Smart Bulb Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Smart Bulb Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Smart Bulb Market Overview

2 Global Smart Bulb Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Smart Bulb Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Smart Bulb Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Smart Bulb Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Bulb Business

6.1 Philips Lighting

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Philips Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Philips Lighting Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Philips Lighting Products Offered

6.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

6.2 General Electric Company

6.2.1 General Electric Company Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 General Electric Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 General Electric Company Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 General Electric Company Products Offered

6.2.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

6.3 LIFX (Buddy)

6.3.1 LIFX (Buddy) Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 LIFX (Buddy) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 LIFX (Buddy) Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 LIFX (Buddy) Products Offered

6.3.5 LIFX (Buddy) Recent Development

6.4 OSRAM

6.4.1 OSRAM Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 OSRAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 OSRAM Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 OSRAM Products Offered

6.4.5 OSRAM Recent Development

6.5 Sengled

6.5.1 Sengled Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Sengled Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sengled Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sengled Products Offered

6.5.5 Sengled Recent Development

6.6 Cree

6.6.1 Cree Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Cree Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Cree Products Offered

6.6.5 Cree Recent Development

6.7 iLumi solutions

6.6.1 iLumi solutions Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 iLumi solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 iLumi solutions Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 iLumi solutions Products Offered

6.7.5 iLumi solutions Recent Development

6.8 Feit Electric

6.8.1 Feit Electric Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Feit Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Feit Electric Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Feit Electric Products Offered

6.8.5 Feit Electric Recent Development

6.9 Yeelight

6.9.1 Yeelight Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Yeelight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Yeelight Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Yeelight Products Offered

6.9.5 Yeelight Recent Development

6.10 TCP

6.10.1 TCP Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 TCP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 TCP Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 TCP Products Offered

6.10.5 TCP Recent Development

6.11 Huawei

6.11.1 Huawei Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Huawei Smart Bulb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Huawei Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Huawei Products Offered

6.11.5 Huawei Recent Development

6.12 Revogi

6.12.1 Revogi Smart Bulb Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Revogi Smart Bulb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Revogi Smart Bulb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Revogi Products Offered



