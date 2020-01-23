New Startup App Simplifies Multicamera Event Recording

Crowdfilm

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading web and mobile app development company Appetiser and digital Sydney startup CrowdFilm launch a groundbreaking mobile solution that enables multiview capture, syncing, and editing for videographers.CrowdFilm's vision is to give video makers from all walks of life easy and affordable access to multicamera filming and editing, capabilities that are currently primarily used by professional videographers.The new app attempts to solve the problem of missing significant moments where you are at the right place at the wrong time. With CrowdFilm, users can now synchronise up to four cameras and capture event footage from different angles.CrowdFilm users can also create a session and invite friends and family to participate as either a spectator of the live recording or a recorder themselves. After a session ends, the app collects and merges all the recorded footage, which can now be edited by the host (this feature is currently in development).Users and session hosts will be able to use multiple features and create stunning videos seamlessly, even if they lack filmmaking training or skills. Produced videos can be saved or shared on social media.CrowdFilm founder Mike Whiting says: “With the rise of high-quality phone video cameras, we want to empower everyday social videographers with the opportunity to create high calibre multi-angle videos minus the price tag of professional companies.”“When 5G becomes the norm, CrowdFilm will be at the cutting edge of multicamera and streaming services,” says Whiting.As a reflection of the company’s strong roots in Australia, Mike was drawn to Appetiser, a fellow homegrown business. “While a few things were tweaked during the development journey, we are very happy with Appetiser’s professional, accommodating and transparent service,” says Whiting.Appetiser, in its third year of operation, has recently been recognised by Deloitte as a Rising Star in the Tech Fast 50 awards as among the top ten fastest-growing startups in Australia. The Melbourne-based mobile and web app company has worked with a diverse range of clients, including Youfoodz, Sushi Train, and AmberTiles. More recently, Appetiser has secured to work with the hamburger chain Grill’d and eCommerce store MyDeal.CrowdFilm, available on both iOS and Android devices, is a freemium app with in-app purchases ranging from $0.99 - $99.99. For more information, visit www.crowdfilm.com.au . Crowdfilm is also seeking partnership and funding interests. Contact Mike Whiting on 0428 592 000 for more information.About Appetiser App DevelopmentAppetiser is Australia’s fastest mobile and web app development company. Headquartered in Melbourne and with offices across three continents, Appetiser creates apps with award-winning designs and over 8 million users. Founded in 2016, Appetiser has hit many milestones, including achieving $269 million in start-up valuations and being awarded Deloitte 2019 Fast Starter, Young Entrepreneur of the Year and SmartCompany 30 Under 30. Find out more here, https://appetiser.com.au/ About CrowdFilmCrowdFilm is a Sydney-based digital start-up founded by Mike Whiting. With past experience in film-making and video production, Mike is driven by a passion to reduce the time and costs it takes to produce multimerged videos captured at events. Find our more here, www.crowdfilm.com.au



