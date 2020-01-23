Get a Tech Job to Use Your Talent for Good and Enjoy Fun Dining Reward Launches

Join Us to Use Your Tech Talent for Good Today www.RecruitingforGood.com We're Recruiting & Rewarding Rockstars Start Today

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is helping staff tech team rolling out voting machines; and rewarding contractors and referred candidates with fun dining.

Join us today to use your tech talent to make a difference...and party for good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and helping fund kid causes.The staffing agency is rewarding tech candidate referrals who successfully complete high purpose tech project; with dining gift cards to L.A.'s Best Restaurants and entry for drawing to win The Ultimate $1500 Dining reward According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join the tech team making history to use your talent for good , positively impact the lives of voters...and party for good ."How to Refer or Submit Resume and Qualify for The Ultimate Dining Reward1. Candidates must be U.S. Citizens, living in Los Angeles, with a minimum of 3-5 years experience supporting networks and routers; and available to work between February 18th and March 3rd, 2020.2. Candidates who submit resume directly, and are hired will be paid a respectable hourly rate (be reimbursed for mileage), earn dining gift card, and entry to drawing for The Ultimate $1500 Dining Reward.3. Person who refers family and friends for tech job (consultant is hired, and completes project) will also earn dining gift card, and entry to drawing for The Ultimate $1500 Dining Reward.Submit resume or refer to Carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com, before February 15th, 2020. Drawing for The Ultimate $1500 Dining Reward will be on March 30th,2020.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Looking for a kickass tech job? Join us today to use your talent for good. 5% of recruiting proceeds generated from placements will be donated to a local kid cause."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com



