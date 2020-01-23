Vancouver Film School launches new podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube

Vancouver Film School’s new educational podcast features useful advice from top creative professionals in the entertainment industry.

The Storyteller’s Studio Podcast will feature top industry artists, directors, writers, and thought leaders with new episodes published weekly

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA , January 23, 2020

· The VFS Storyteller’s Studio Podcast is now available for viewing and listening on popular streaming platforms including YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

(VANCOUVER, B.C.) January 20, 2020 – Vancouver Film School is proud to announce the launch of its new Storyteller’s Studio Podcast, now available for viewing and listening on popular streaming platforms including YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

The VFS Storyteller's Studio Podcast features unique creative and “how-to” tips and advice from top professionals in the entertainment industry.

Learn how these standout individuals perfected their craft and became leaders in their field through in-depth interviews you won’t hear anywhere else. Whether you're an aspiring creative or simply someone who wants to be inspired, this podcast is for you.

For more details and to access and subscribe to the VFS Storyteller’s Studio podcast on the streaming platform of your choice, visit vfs.edu/vfs-originals/vfs-podcast.



About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.



For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Christopher Ian Bennett

Executive Producer & Head of Marketing

Vancouver Film School

e: cbennett@vfs.com

www.vfs.edu

VFS Storyteller's Studio Podcast Trailer



